UGHS holds socially distanced National Honor Society induction ceremony

UNION GROVE — Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Grove Union High School was able to host a National Honor Society induction ceremony while keeping students physically distanced and providing a livestream of the event to parents and family members.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for the end of March.

“It was really difficult to have to inform the students and families that the induction ceremony was on hold and I had no idea what we would do or when it might happen,” said NHS advisor Andrew Del Ponte. “The students have worked really hard to be accepted, and I did not want to see them miss out on a formal induction.”

The 50 students that were inducted were seated at least 6 feet apart in the Union Grove High School Performance Center to ensure to safety of the participants. Bill Wald, Broncos media advisor, and students from Broncos Media were on hand to provide a livestream to friends and family at home and take pictures of the students as they received their membership certificates.

“I was honored to address the new members at this ceremony,” said principal Joel Adamczyk. “These students have a whole world in front of them and are able to become whoever and whatever they decide.”

Community impact

This year the members of the National Honor Society will look to continue a strong tradition of having a large impact on the local community. For the last two years they have donated one book each month to all Union Grove Elementary second-grade students to promote literacy. During the 2019-2020 school year, members raised and donated $10,000 to the Union Grove Yorkville Fire Department to help purchase tactical gear to protect EMTs in the event of an active shooter situation. During the 2018-2019 school year, students raised $10,670 to donate to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to help support the tiny home community for veterans in Racine. During normal times, Union Grove NHS members also complete in excess of 3,000 hours of community service per year.

