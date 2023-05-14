UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School has announced its students of the month for April.
They are Grace Chaidez, Kayla DeFranco, Ava Gonzales, Austin Harmann, Lucas Jackowski, Nora Kahle, Christy Martell, William Miller, Makenzie Pitts, Charles Rampulla, Alexander Schippers, Katelynn Sinner, Redek Wise and Talan Woelfel-O'Brien.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility.
The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.