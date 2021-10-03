 Skip to main content
Two students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Two students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Two students from Racine County have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program for showing exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies

They are Grace Brussat, a senior at Walden III High School, and Jonathan Morrell, a senior at Burlington High School.

They are among 16,000 semifinalists across the country with a chance to become a finalist and eligible for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth $30 million dollars.

Finalists will be announced in 2022 and then approximately half will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Morrell is involved in drama activities, Koral Klub and the show choir. He will be recognized during a student academic recognition event at the high school in October.

Brussat
Morrell
