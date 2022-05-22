 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two schools receive $500 grant

RACINE — Thanks to the efforts of the Willkomm’s, Case High School and Union Grove High School have each been awarded a $500 Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance grant.

“As a Mobil retailer, I am proud to help our local schools and continue to build our strong ties to the Racine community,” said Jim Willkomm, Willkomm’s co-owner.

The Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide Mobil retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. Exxon Mobil believes that, as members of the community, local retailers are best qualified to work with local educators to help identify schools and programs most in need of support.

The Willkomm’s is a local family-owned and operated Mobil retailer and distributor since 1946. The family also owns three Rocket Wash locations in Racine and Kenosha, The Dish Restaurant, Blue Badger Bar & Grill, Racine PETRO and JWI.

