MADISON — Two students from Racine County were among recipients of Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H, and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

Rabeka Liberto of Kansasville was awarded the $1,500 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship.

Erin Bartleson of Burlington was awarded a $1,000 Culver's 4-H Scholarship.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

This year more than $20,000 in scholarships were awarded.

For more information about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, go to Wis4HFoundation.org.