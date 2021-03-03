Two Racine schools honored

RACINE — School counselors at Gifford School and Gilmore Fine Arts in Racine County are making big differences in the lives of their students and they have the evidence to prove it. These K-8 schools just became the first in Wisconsin to be designated as having a Recognized American School Counselor Association (ASCA) Model Program (RAMP).

The designation is awarded to data-informed school counseling programs that are linked to positive educational and behavioral outcomes. In schools, that means looking at student, classroom and community data to develop targeted and tailored activities and interventions to help kids in the best manner possible. At Gifford and Gilmore the school counselors say it breaks down to addressing potential issues before they arise.

“We are really building a culture within our schools of being proactive rather than reactive,” said Monika Jonas, a member of the counseling team at Gilmore Fine Arts. “We want the kids to feel safe so they can reach their academic and social-emotional goals.”

The data-informed programs at Gilmore and Gifford have been used at the individual, small group and classroom levels to help boost attendance, decrease disrespectful and defiant behavior, develop positive peer relationships, achieve academic success, form healthy goals and more.