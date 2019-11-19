Two Parkside women awarded for their work toward diversity, inclusion on campus

SOMERS — As University of Wisconsin-Parkside junior Tavyonia Davis worked to advocate for the LGBTQ community, at the same time Sheronda Glass, assistant vice chancellor of human resources at the university, labored to ensure there is a diverse faculty and staff at Parkside.
Both women were honored for their work during a Nov. 7 ceremony in Madison. Davis received a P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People and Glass received an Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.
Davis is a psychology and sociology major who started the first gay-straight alliance at Milwaukee Vincent High School along with some friends when she was a student there. She said it feels rewarding to have overcome her shy nature to stand up for her community.
“I am proud to not only be a member of the community but also proud to have the ability to advocate and educate others about the uniqueness the community and its individuals possess,” she said.
She added that she feels honored to receive the award.
“It feels like I’m doing the things that I always wanted to do,” Davis said.
Davis serves as president of the UW-Parkside Black Student Union and is a success coach in the UW-Parkside Office of Multicultural Student Affairs.
She is also a student assistant in the LGBTQ Resource Center, which provides a safe space and resources for members of the community and provides education about the community to the rest of the campus.
Davis said she’s worked to get more recognition for people in the LGBTQ community on campus and has seen usage of the center grow from one to two people per week her freshman year to five to 10 people per day at present.
“I’ve always seen marginalized communities treated differently, so it’s nice to be one of the people who help them feel welcome and safe,” Davis said.
The center has also worked to educate those on campus about proper pronoun usage and what it means to be transgender.
Retaining diverse hires
Glass, who began working at Parkside in 2016, said she was “shocked and humbled” to receive the Women of Color in Education award for her work toward diversity and inclusion for Parkside faculty and staff.
“I’m definitely focused on ensuring that we have a workforce that mirrors the city and county that we reside in,” Glass said.
She also works to ensure that the faculty and staff mirror Parkside’s diverse student population. While other businesses and organizations might focus on recruiting a diverse range of employees, Glass said they do not necessarily put in the same effort when it comes to retaining those hires.
“What I have tried to do and will continue to do is focus on retention efforts,” she said.
And Glass knows it’s not all about money. When an employee quits a job it’s usually about culture, climate and their supervisor. So Glass spends time with supervisors to talk with them about employee needs and wants.
She sends out surveys to employees to find out what they want, and makes sure there are regular employee engagement activities that employees want to participate in.
“You have to follow the lead of the employee and make sure individuals are respected, feel included and have a voice,” Glass said.
The Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award is an annual award given to University of Wisconsin faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the university system well as communities across the state, according to a press release from UW-Parkside.
This is the 24th year for the award, through which 388 women of color have been recognized.
The P.B. Poorman Award is presented annually to LGBTQ people or their allies who have helped create a safer and more inclusive climate for that community. The award celebrates the memory and legacy of Paula B. Poorman, a highly regarded faculty member at UW-Whitewater dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ people. Since the award was established in 2008, 47 LGBTQ people and their allies have received the award.