RACINE — Two candidates will face off for a contested seat on the Racine Unified School District board in the April 4 election.

RUSD Board District 3 incumbent Ronald Wheatley, who recently was appointed to his seat, will face challenger Sarah Walker Cleaveland for the right to serve a three-year term.

The position pays $3,600 per year.

District 3 covers parts of Racine’s downtown, uptown and south sides.

Wheatley is running as a write-in candidate, and Walker Cleaveland’s name will be on the April ballot.

Wheatley was appointed to the RUSD board by a 5-2 vote in February. The appointment came after the board interviewed Wheatley and Walker Cleaveland.

Wheatley is running for the board because of the “opportunity to build and collaborate,” he wrote in an email. “My intent is to offer a voice from an uptown business community and residents that will empower and motivate educators and students to reach their goals.”

Walker Cleaveland is running because she believes “strongly in public education,” she wrote in an email.

Walker Cleaveland attended public school, and both of her parents taught in public schools.

However, when Walker Cleaveland’s family moved to the area more than four years ago, they “struggled to find a school that was diverse with a strong sense of community — a school that was safe and appealing, somewhere we would be willing to spend our days and felt comfortable sending our children,” she wrote.

Walker Cleaveland said in February that the family chose to enroll her son at Racine Montessori, a private elementary school.

Wheatley wants to build a strong foundation among students by helping instill values and life skills to make them future leaders.

Those values include “honesty, kindness, compassion, respect and personal responsibility,” Wheatley wrote. “At the end of the day, we will all be judged on if and how we made a difference. Mine is just a small light and glimmer of hope that a few might see.”

Walker Cleaveland wants to help improve Racine public schools, support educators, “continue to build bridges between the district and the community and work to make RUSD the best that it can be,” she wrote.

Walker Cleaveland said she has “experienced education in a variety of contexts and from many different perspectives; this allows me to see the challenges and opportunities facing RUSD from multiple angles.”

Wheatley wants Racine Unified buildings to be “functional, safe, up to date and provide a positive environment capable of fostering the highest potential of teachers and students,” he wrote. “Reading, writing and math for years were educational basic goals and are paramount today. Yet communicating, decision-making and self control must be regarded as key life skills to foster positive actions in all phases of life and education.”

Walker Cleaveland said the school district should help families and students receive a quality education and feel connected to their schools. As an employer, RUSD “needs to be a place that supports our educators and provides living wages and positive work environments for its employees,” she wrote.

In 2020, Wheatley voted against the 30-year, $1 billion RUSD capital referendum because that much money “to fund a school district is unfathomable,” he wrote. “Going forward, we need to go back to basics and utilize technology to grow our district in a positive direction.”

Walker Cleaveland voted for the RUSD referendum “because I believe public education is one of the most important things we can (and should) spend money on as a community,” she wrote. “Making sure our facilities are safe and up-to-date feels like the bare minimum we can offer our families and our educators.”

