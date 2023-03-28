WATERFORD — Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Waterford Graded School District board.

Sarah Count and Mary Jo Jaskie are vying to replace incumbent Dean Schrader, who is not seeking reelection. The winner of the April 4 election will hold a three-year-term and earn $5,400 per year.

Count is running because she is “a parent who wants to see the children of this community succeed,” she wrote in an email. “We need to give all students the necessary skills now that will assist them in understanding how to be productive members of society. I want to represent our community’s values, beliefs and priorities while rebuilding a solid and trusted relationship with students, school staff and the community. It is time to bring the commonsense voice of the parent back to the decision-making process in the leadership of our schools.”

Jaskie is running “to be an advocate for an academic-focused district that offers outstanding extracurriculars in schools that support families and students,” she wrote in an email. “I want to ensure the district’s goal is educating all children while providing maximum value to the community and taxpayers. My goal is to keep kids at the forefront of our decisions and for all students to succeed in their academics, social relationships and general well-being so they can enter society prepared to become what’s next.”

Count has worked in supply chain management for the past 17 years and believes she is “open minded, willing to work with all the stakeholders regardless of personal feelings, fiscally responsible and able to make well-rounded decisions.”

“Our district will face a variety of challenges over the next few years, and my balanced approach to this position will be oriented toward meeting those challenges while building on WGSD’s past successes,” Count wrote.

Jaskie grew up in Waterford, graduated from Waterford Union High School and is now raising a family there. She works at a nearby school district and wants to bring her teaching experience to the school board.

“As a lifelong resident, I understand the history and principles Waterford holds,” Jaskie wrote. “One of my greatest skills is that I am a clear and concise communicator who will actively listen with an open mind and consider all viewpoints. In the Elmbrook School District, my teaching role includes working closely with students, families, building administration and our school resource officer to ensure students are at their best; sitting in on interviews; helping oversee budgets; and creating professional development for staff. I live the hard work and passion that goes into schools.”

The most important issue to Count “is preserving and improving the quality of our school system through effective age-appropriate curriculum,” she wrote. “To achieve this, I will support continued regular review of curriculum, bring focus back to the core subjects and advocate for further STEM programs. As board members, we need to make sure our schools are helping to prepare students not only for high school, but ultimately life beyond school.”

The most important issue to Jaskie is building trust between homes and schools.

“I want to be a voice and balance between what is happening in our classrooms and the community,” she wrote. “I have no political agenda and truly just want to keep kids at the forefront of decisions. I want to ensure we are hiring and retaining quality educators that will help our children to learn and grow and continue to meet the expectations that our schools are known for while still keeping in mind that we have limited resources and are fiscally responsible.”

