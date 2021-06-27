Twin sisters host summer College Readiness Workshop for Racine youth

RACINE — Twin sisters Lena and Amanda Ali are hosting a College Readiness Workshop this summer, a series of classes focused on preparing young students on how to succeed in college.
The eight-week long workshop series is free to the community and begins on June 28 and lasts until Aug. 16, with students from grades 7-12 encouraged to attend.
The program will be held on a hybrid model, with in-person classes on Tuesdays at the Racine Interfaith Coalition‘s office at 2032A DeKoven Ave., and the virtual Zoom sessions on Wednesdays. Each class will be from 5:30 p.m.—6:30 p.m.
The roots of the workshop series
Lena Ali, 26, is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee pursuing her master’s degree in administrative leadership, with a concentration on adult, continuing and higher education administration.
To finish her degree, she is required to take an internship or pursue her own personal project.
She decided to take the more creative route.
Her sister Amanda is a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and works as the social media coordinator for RIC, a local affiliate of WISDOM, “a grassroots organization, comprised of religious congregations of many denominations, which works to have a common voice on issues of social justice.”
As Lena decided to approach her own project, the two sisters began jumping ideas off each other and came up with this college readiness workshop series — as a collaborative project from the two.
The twin sisters shot the idea to Linda Boyle, president of RIC, and got it approved.
“I called up Linda, we proposed the idea to her and she was completely on board and thankful we came to her and talked about it,” Amanda said.
For Linda Boyle, this project is a need for the community.
“This is something that seems relevant at the time, regardless of age group,” Boyle said. “Because of COVID, we knew there were (learning) gaps.”
The classes are set to focus on a variety of topics, from giving students tips on how to transition from high school to college.
“We would see that week talking about self care and mental health,” Amanda said.
Other weeks will focus on topics like college affordability; students are encouraged to bring their parents to those sessions.
“That week we will talk about things such as FAFSA loans, financial aid or how people can get money from other means,” she said.
Driven by first-generation college students
Lena and Amanda got inspiration for this workshop series from their own personal experiences navigating college life.
“We believe, from our experiences starting in middle school, touching on some of these topics earlier will help children best succeed when it’s time to prepare for college,” Amanda said.
The workshop series was also inspired by the twin sisters’ experiences as first-generation college students.
When their parents immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Wisconsin, their parents didn’t attend college and instead worked to sustain and support the family.
When the two began middle and high school, they had to navigate the education system and college process with little support.
“We had to figure it out on our own,” Amanda said.
Lena and Amanda have an older sister who attended college as well and gave some advice from her experiences. Although it was helpful, the lack of information proved to them even more they needed a program like this for youth.
“We wanted to help our community and the youth in Racine and offer a program that we would’ve liked to see when we were younger,” Amanda said. “Because, we think that there are a lot of children in similar family structures and experiences as us.”
In the future, the twin sisters and RIC hope to see this first workshop series succeed to include it as a regular program offered through RIC.
“We hope there’s enough interest that we can do this in the future,” Boyle said. “This can be an ongoing summer program for students who have so much going on during the school year.”
“Maybe it’s something Racine Unified School District will take a look at,” Amanda said. “Even high school counselors see what the students need to prepare them for college.”
For now, the two sisters want to see how this first series goes and how they can build it to cater to the student’s specific needs.
For more information, students can still sign up to attend the workshop series by filling out a google form.