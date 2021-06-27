Twin sisters host summer College Readiness Workshop for Racine youth

Lena and Amanda got inspiration for this workshop series from their own personal experiences navigating college life.

“We believe, from our experiences starting in middle school, touching on some of these topics earlier will help children best succeed when it’s time to prepare for college,” Amanda said.

The workshop series was also inspired by the twin sisters’ experiences as first-generation college students.

When their parents immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Wisconsin, their parents didn’t attend college and instead worked to sustain and support the family.

When the two began middle and high school, they had to navigate the education system and college process with little support.

“We had to figure it out on our own,” Amanda said.

Lena and Amanda have an older sister who attended college as well and gave some advice from her experiences. Although it was helpful, the lack of information proved to them even more they needed a program like this for youth.