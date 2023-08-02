RACINE — Jaiciadh Hunter-Barker needed a breather.

He was in the middle of a heated basketball game, and his coach and mother reminded him to recenter himself. Instead of letting his opponents rattle him, they urged Hunter-Barker to focus on his performance.

Their words stayed with him, and a few minutes later, Hunter-Barker was back on the court trying to help his team win.

Those types of learning experiences are what Hunter-Barker’s coach Troy Collier said can lead to growth among players on the Mitchell K-8 School team.

Mitchell was one of six Racine teams in the summer Twilight Basketball League that ended last week.

The first-year league was intended to provide structure and sports for middle school-aged students. It was funded by a City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services grant and was free for players, most of whom were ages 11 to 14.

The intention was to “try to give them something to do over the summer, keep them out of trouble, keep them doing something positive,” said Tray Allen, recreation supervisor at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

The basketball league took place every Wednesday for six weeks. Workshops on topics like conflict resolution occurred before games, and free dinner was provided afterward.

Organizers said it went well and they hope to keep the league going.

“This has been a phenomenal turnout for its first time,” Collier said. “I don’t see anything but positivity coming out of this program, and I hope to grow it and continue it.”

Matt Gomez, recreation supervisor at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, agreed.

“Even if the money’s not there next year, I think somehow, some way we have to come up with funds for this program to keep this going,” Gomez said.

League origin

The Twilight League was put together quickly but effectively by several entities, including the City of Racine, community connectors at the Racine Unified School District and Racine County.

After talking with local law enforcement about how the organizations could work together to decrease gun violence among and provide activities for young people, a summer basketball league was chosen as one way to do so.

Once that was settled, there was only about a month before the league began. After an initial scramble to get kids signed up, gym space and jerseys, the past six weeks went smoothly.

“We just had the right people in the room at the right time,” Gomez said. “The hard part was probably the beginning … but we pulled it off.”

About 100 kids participated. Collier, an RUSD community connector, asked young people who liked basketball, weren’t on travel sports teams and were looking for something to do in summer.

Three locations hosted the games on a rotating weekly basis: the Chavez, King and Dr. John Bryant community centers.

The six teams were from Mitchell, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, Starbuck Middle School, 21st Century Preparatory School, Humble Park Community Center and the King and Chavez community centers.

Locations moved because organizers wanted to show young people from all parts of the city that they could play anywhere.

“It’s OK to cross sides of town,” Gomez said.

There were minimal issues, though a north side team had fewer players show up for games played at the Bryant Center on the south side of Racine.

Organizers also wanted to unite kids from across the city who hadn’t met. Basketball can hopefully serve as an entry point for kids to develop relationships while learning from guest speakers and being part of a team.

“We’re here to build more trust and good faith in people that you’ve never met,” Collier said. “I think that we definitely met and saw a lot of kids that we never would’ve seen if it wasn’t for this program. It outweighs the challenge of, ‘I don’t know these guys.’”

Collier had a conversation after a game with a Mitchell hooper who had never played an organized sport before but was energized after competing and wanted to participate in more similar activities.

“This is what this is about,” Collier said. “It really rejuvenated him … He’s going to try out for anything he can get his hands on now, because now he’s like, ‘I should be a part of things.’”

Collier hopes Racine Unified can have more activities during the school year that are free for middle school students to participate in, such as intramural soccer or a dance program.

Player perspective

Deeon Brumby, a player on the 21st Century Prep team going into ninth grade, signed up after his coach told him about the Twilight League, which he was immediately interested in.

Basketball helps “keep me out of trouble and keep me going on a great path,” Brumby said. “It helps me stay focused on things, and it gives me a challenge in my life to succeed.”

Hunter-Barker, who is going into ninth grade, signed up for a similar reason.

“I ain’t got nothing better to do, and basketball is pretty much my whole life,” Hunter-Barker said. “It was finally something to actually give me a challenge, because I like challenges a lot, and it also keeps my mind off of stuff that goes on at home.”

To be eligible to compete, players had to attend workshops where guest speakers talked for about 30 minutes.

Both players appreciated a speaker who talked about the importance of surrounding themselves with friends who support them and what they want to accomplish.

A transportation company helped bring kids to community centers if needed, but players also biked or walked to games.

Collier was “wowed” by the consistency with which players showed up.

“They’re dedicated to something that they love,” Collier said.

Allen appreciated the excitement among players and community members who attended games, saying the Twilight League “was something special.”

Like Hunter-Barker regrouping and returning to play with his teammates, the league could be the start of something to help young peoples’ athletic and personal development.

Close Deeon Brumby attempts a layup July 26 during a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Brumby said basketball helps "keep me out of trouble and keep me going on a great path." Troy Collier, left, and Jaiciadh Hunter-Barker talk July 26 before a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Collier coached the Mitchell K-8 School team that had players who liked basketball, weren't on travel sports teams and were looking for something to do in summer. Devron Bostick, 21st Century Preparatory School coach, smiles with players Wednesday during a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Troy Collier, left, and Vance Washington talk Wednesday before a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Collier coached Washington and teammates on the Mitchell K-8 School team, one of six squads in the league. Deeon Brumby shoots a free throw July 26 during a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Brumby played for 21st Century Preparatory School, one of six teams in the league that ended last week. The Mitchell K-8 School team, including Jaiciadh Hunter-Barker, back left, prepares July 26 for a Twilight Basketball League game at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Mitchell was one of six Racine teams in the summer Twilight Basketball League that ended last week. Tray Allen talks July 26 during a Twilight Basketball League workshop at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Allen, recreation supervisor at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, was one of the organizers of the six-week league, which he called "something special."