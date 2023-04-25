RACINE — Earlier this school year, Damyjah Green painted a sunset with trees and birds.

It was a new experience for Green, who enjoyed the freedom to create and has continued painting.

“You can do anything with art,” Green said. “You can make anything.”

Green, a high school sophomore, had the opportunity to paint as part of a new program at Turning Point Academy.

The Life Academy after-school program began this school year to help students with practical and creative aspects of life.

Turning Point Academy educators Margaret Hinze and Larina Wright co-coordinate the program, which meets Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for about two hours.

They help a handful of students learn about a variety of topics such as cooking, college applications and personal finance.

“When you graduate from high school, you’re going to enter the real world,” Hinze said. “What you learn in school is important, but those life skills — balancing money, being able to understand what credit is, being able to cook, being able to apply for jobs or college or financial aid, whatever that may be — that’s really good and imperative that they know how to do.”

Students have learned how to cook spaghetti, make french fries and what to buy for an inexpensive, nutritious meal.

Green enjoyed baking Christmas cookies for the first time at Life Academy.

She attends every week because she likes learning in a comfortable environment and getting to know the two educators outside of class.

“It’s interesting,” Green said. “It’s new things every day … It’s fun. It’s a safe haven.”

Through the program, students also have taken field trips to Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant to see “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and a “We Are the Drum” performance in Milwaukee.

Green said “We Are the Drum” broadened her cultural horizons, and she enjoyed the various types of music and dance.

She liked “to see different things besides the stuff that you normally see in Racine,” Green said. “It introduced you to a lot.”

Andre Bennett, Racine Unified School District director of alternative education, said those trips are examples of Turning Point catering its work to its students.

Bennett appreciates the work Hinze and Wright have done, and said the Life Academy has helped “build out opportunities for kids that weren’t there.”

“I’m proud of the adults who work with these children to be able to see them in that different light and be able to engage them in a way that really electrifies their curiosity,” Bennett said.

Turning Point Academy, 2333 Northwestern Ave., is part of Racine Alternative Learning and serves middle school and high school students.

The main challenge to getting more students involved in the after-school program is coordinating transportation for Turning Point students who live all over the area.

Hinze and Wright also are developing a curriculum about how to teach life skills and hope to reach more schools.

“We teach life skills here, but there’s kids everywhere, and they’re all going to need those necessary skills as they get older,” Hinze said.

The Life Academy started before Hinze won the Miss Racine Scholarship Competition in November, so the after-school program was a natural fit for her community service initiative.

Students joked that Hinze had to win Miss Racine or she could no longer be their teacher, and they were proud and excited when she took home the crown. Some students call her Miss Racine instead of Miss Hinze.

The educators said the best part of the after-school work is seeing the growth and evolution of students.

“They are seeing higher goals and aspirations for themselves,” Hinze said. “They come to us all the time and they’re like, ‘Dang, I never thought I could do this, but thank you for helping me and being willing to sit down and do this with us.’”

It is key to develop trusting relationships so students “feel safe,” Wright said. “They feel like they can come to you for anything, good or bad. They know that you have their back. They know that you’re going to tell them if they’re right or they’re wrong. They love that support.”

Those relationships go both ways, and instructors said students have supported them during challenging moments.

Wright didn’t know what to expect when she started working at Turning Point but said it turned out far different than anticipated.

“Before I got here, they’re like, ‘You’re going to go work over there? It’s horrible,’” Wright said. “Then when I get here I’m like, ‘It is not what they make it out to be. It’s not at all.’”

Bennett said a common misconception is that all students at Turning Point are troublemakers.

“To me, the harshest way to identify any child is just to look at them as a bad kid because they made some childish mistakes in their school,” Bennett said. “When we build relationships with kids, what you see of them is very different than when you didn’t have that relationship and you weren’t able to engage with them. What you thought they were is very different than what they really are once you get to know them.”

Green agreed, and she appreciates the smaller setting at Turning Point that has options tailored to student interests.

“We got more opportunities here than we got at bigger schools,” Green said. “It’s a lot of things that you can do here that you can’t do at the other schools.”

Painting a sunset is one such thing, and educators hope more students will have similar after-school opportunities going forward.

Kids learn to pump up the jams at library's musical exercise program, in photos Landon Kreiter, 2, gets moving at musical exercise program for kids at Burlington library Angelina Sikiaridi, 3, joins the fun in Burlington library musical exercise program for kids Breeyn Cranley leads a musical exercise program for preschoolers at Burlington library Everett Kreiter, 2, exercises at Get Moving program for kids at Burlington library