Tucker 4-H continues with modified programming during pandemic

CALEDONIA — 4-H is a very hands-on organization for youth in kindergarten through freshman year in college with general meetings each month, service projects and activities, and meetings for working on projects to exhibit at the Racine County Fair. When the stay-at-home order was issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, youth and adult leaders of the Tucker 4-H Club had to find new ways to engage and connect with club members and families.

Virtual activities

One of the ways they accomplished this was through virtual activities. At a recent monthly meeting, the club had a virtual presentation from the Racine Zoo. Members learned about animals that live right in their own backyards in Wisconsin such as skunks and snakes.

To celebrate June Dairy Month, club members went on a virtual tour of the family dairy farm of former Racine County Fairest of the Fair, Kayla Wilson, and learned about one club member’s dairy goats.

Many Wisconsin residents know that their state has a large dairy industry, but as Tucker 4-H members learned from their tour, there is still much they can learn about raising dairy animals. These experiences provided the 4-H members the opportunity to learn about the amount of work farmers go to for consumers to be able to buy cheese, milk and ice cream at the store.