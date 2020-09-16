Tucker 4-H continues with modified programming during pandemic

CALEDONIA — 4-H is a very hands-on organization for youth in kindergarten through freshman year in college with general meetings each month, service projects and activities, and meetings for working on projects to exhibit at the Racine County Fair. When the stay-at-home order was issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, youth and adult leaders of the Tucker 4-H Club had to find new ways to engage and connect with club members and families.
Virtual activities
One of the ways they accomplished this was through virtual activities. At a recent monthly meeting, the club had a virtual presentation from the Racine Zoo. Members learned about animals that live right in their own backyards in Wisconsin such as skunks and snakes.
To celebrate June Dairy Month, club members went on a virtual tour of the family dairy farm of former Racine County Fairest of the Fair, Kayla Wilson, and learned about one club member’s dairy goats.
Many Wisconsin residents know that their state has a large dairy industry, but as Tucker 4-H members learned from their tour, there is still much they can learn about raising dairy animals. These experiences provided the 4-H members the opportunity to learn about the amount of work farmers go to for consumers to be able to buy cheese, milk and ice cream at the store.
Cookbook
Tucker 4-H Club also created a club cookbook so members could share some of their favorite recipes with their 4-H friends. Many people contributed to this book and hopefully it will be a nice way for 4-H members to remember their time in 4-H after they graduate from the program.
Service projects
Another way members have stayed involved in their community is through participating in service projects organized by the Racine County 4-H Junior Leaders Association. Tucker 4-H Club members made greeting cards to go along with dairy products distributed at the Union Grove Area Food Bank and Veterans Outreach, and created fleece tie blankets to donate to Children’s Hospital. In a few weeks, they will be participating in a produce drive. Many 4-Her’s live on farms with large gardens producing extra fresh fruits and vegetables that they will have the opportunity to donate to the St. Patrick’s Meal Program and Veterans Outreach.
Fair at home
Finally, youth leaders worked hard to make what would have been Racine County Fair week fun for younger members of the club. Throughout the week, they hosted virtual activities such as a Lego competition, crafting session, photography challenge, animal showcase, dog demonstration and an ice cream making session. Participants said they enjoyed these activities and hopefully they helped to make staying at home a bit more enjoyable.
It has been a fun challenge for Tucker 4-H Club youth and adult leaders to come up with new, virtual ways to reach out to their club members and community. As long as they are unable to meet in-person, they will continue to brainstorm more.
Families can learn more about the Racine County 4-H program or the clubs throughout Racine County by visiting the Racine County 4-H website, racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/local-4-h-clubs. The Racine County 4-H Facebook Page also shares some of the county service projects shared above.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!