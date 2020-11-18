EverGreen Academy's staff and families participated in its annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 23 with modifications due to COVID-19. Instead of students walking around the parking lot, visiting with teachers, enjoying bounce houses, eating dinner and receiving candy at each decorated parked car, they drove through a designated path in the parking lot, waved to their teachers dressed in costumes and at the end of the car line received a treat bag of candy. Many students wore their costumes and enjoyed seeing their teachers outside of the classroom.