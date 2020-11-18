 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRUNK OR TREAT
0 comments

TRUNK OR TREAT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EverGreen Academy's staff and families participated in its annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 23 with modifications due to COVID-19. Instead of students walking around the parking lot, visiting with teachers, enjoying bounce houses, eating dinner and receiving candy at each decorated parked car, they drove through a designated path in the parking lot, waved to their teachers dressed in costumes and at the end of the car line received a treat bag of candy. Many students wore their costumes and enjoyed seeing their teachers outside of the classroom.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

UWP students hear from guest speakers

SOMERS — Despite the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic, students in the Wind Ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Musi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News