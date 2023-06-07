BURLINGTON — Burlington High School seniors took a trip down memory lane last week.

About a week before their graduation, 21 high schoolers visited Waller Elementary School for an hour to talk with students and teachers at their former school.

Waller, 195 Gardner Ave., was one of several elementary schools that BHS seniors visited Thursday.

For senior Reese Schuls, it was his first time returning to the elementary school since fifth grade, and he enjoyed seeing his former teachers.

Schuls is excited to graduate and attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“It’s a really crazy feeling,” Schuls said. “It’s crazy how fast it went by, and it’s crazy how we have this big new step in life coming ahead.”

On Thursday, elementary schoolers cheered for the seniors during a ceremony in the school gym. A short time later, the high schoolers took a brief tour of the building and high-fived Waller students sitting on the floor.

In the gym, the BHS seniors talked about their future plans and favorite memories at Waller. Memories included falling off a rock climbing wall and playing a “Just Dance” video game.

Seniors also met with about a half dozen educators at Waller who taught them. They shared laughs, tears and fond memories.

“This will always be my home, my favorite school,” one senior told a former teacher.

Senior Lucy Busse visited the building last school year but still felt “nostalgic” to be back Thursday.

Busse said it is “nerve-racking” to be on the precipice of her next life chapter, which includes attending cosmetology school.

Schuls enjoyed his high school experience and appreciated the friends he made.

“High school is something that I’m going to miss a lot,” he said.

Busse and Schuls both had one final remaining before graduating Friday, and they are eager for what comes next.

“Once I’m done with that final, I know I succeeded, and I’m out of here,” Busse said.

Before heading out, Busse, Schuls and classmates returned to where their education began.

