RYAN PATTERSON
RYAN PATTERSON
BURLINGTON — Burlington High School seniors took a trip down memory lane last week.
About a week before their graduation, 21 high schoolers visited Waller Elementary School for an hour to talk with students and teachers at their former school.
Waller, 195 Gardner Ave., was one of several elementary schools that BHS seniors visited Thursday.
For senior Reese Schuls, it was his first time returning to the elementary school since fifth grade, and he enjoyed seeing his former teachers.
Schuls is excited to graduate and attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“It’s a really crazy feeling,” Schuls said. “It’s crazy how fast it went by, and it’s crazy how we have this big new step in life coming ahead.”
On Thursday, elementary schoolers cheered for the seniors during a ceremony in the school gym. A short time later, the high schoolers took a brief tour of the building and high-fived Waller students sitting on the floor.
Teacher Lisa Schue, left, talks with Burlington High School senior Utopia Pasika on Thursday at Waller Elementary School, 195 Gardner Ave. About a week before their graduation, 21 high schoolers visited Waller Elementary School to talk with students and teachers at their former school.
Burlington High School senior Lucy Busse, left, laughs with teacher Angela Bies on Thursday at Waller Elementary School, 195 Gardner Ave. Busse, who plans to attend cosmetology school in the future, said she felt "nostalgic" to be back at Waller.
Burlington High School senior Reese Schuls talks Thursday at Waller Elementary School, 195 Gardner Ave. Schuls is excited to graduate soon and go onto the next step of his life, which will be at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.