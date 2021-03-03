Trinity service projects brings smiles to Racine's senior community

RACINE — The National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) at Racine Trinity Lutheran School, 2065 Geneva St., recently completed a service project that brought happiness to Racine’s senior community.
Beginning in 2019, Racine Trinity applied for and received acceptance into the NJHS and now has its own chapter. Students in eighth grade with high academic achievement, a history of community service and both a teacher and non-family member letter of referral, are accepted into the program. Part of maintaining membership includes various service projects throughout each academic year.
For the latest service project, members Kelsey Baumann, Natalia Cruz, Parker Kauzlarich, Brooklyn Porter, Kennedy Robison, Beckett Sabanosh, Lauren Simpson and Avery Westcomb were tasked with an initiative to create a schoolwide project that would bring joy, spread love and give messages of hope.
The resulting service project, completed from start to finish by the NJHS members, was to join an invitation by the Wish of a Lifetime program — part of AARP — and its Cupid Crew. The Cupid Crew began in 2014 when 18 volunteers delivered 1,400 roses to isolated seniors in the Denver area on Valentine’s Day. However, due to pandemic constraints, the Cupid Crew could not fulfill this year’s journey and made a public plea to join them by helping to spread joy and hope for Valentine’s Day in 2021. That is where the Racine Trinity Lutheran NJHS members stepped up.
The NJHS members decided to engage each classroom and every grade in a schoolwide initiative to create Valentine’s Day Cards for isolated seniors. The students were encouraged to add special drawings, messages of hope and love to ultimately bring a smile to the recipient.
More than 200 cards were handmade and sent to three senior living communities in Racine, as well as shut-in members of the school’s adjoining church, Racine Trinity Lutheran Church-LCMS. The response from the school and staff were overwhelmingly positive and heartfelt but was second to the response from the recipients — many of whom have called, written back and communicated their thanks, appreciation and joy they felt.
Racine Trinity Lutheran School is grateful to all who brought joy, love and hope to many with this service project.