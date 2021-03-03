Trinity service projects brings smiles to Racine's senior community

Beginning in 2019, Racine Trinity applied for and received acceptance into the NJHS and now has its own chapter. Students in eighth grade with high academic achievement, a history of community service and both a teacher and non-family member letter of referral, are accepted into the program. Part of maintaining membership includes various service projects throughout each academic year.

The resulting service project, completed from start to finish by the NJHS members, was to join an invitation by the Wish of a Lifetime program — part of AARP — and its Cupid Crew. The Cupid Crew began in 2014 when 18 volunteers delivered 1,400 roses to isolated seniors in the Denver area on Valentine’s Day. However, due to pandemic constraints, the Cupid Crew could not fulfill this year’s journey and made a public plea to join them by helping to spread joy and hope for Valentine’s Day in 2021. That is where the Racine Trinity Lutheran NJHS members stepped up.