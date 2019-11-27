Trauma in schools: Racine Unified makes time for mental health, connection

She believes it’s having an impact. Students have told her that at home, they chose to do their breathing exercises to calm themselves, instead of hitting a sibling.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Not all of Fenske’s students participate in the exercises, but she said they are normally quiet while the others take part and hopes that it will keep catching on.

Lequia said she’s heard from some teachers who say students do not like the mindfulness practices.

“It’s a weird moment to be quiet and to listen,” she said.

Those involved in the implementation of these new practices acknowledge that it is a culture shift that will take time.

Some teachers also worry about the time that these practices take away from the school day.

“If you do not take the time, you’re going to lose it anyway,” Lequia said. “If the tone is right, if everyone’s in a safe place, you will have more instructional time.”

The mindfulness technology teaches the students about the different parts of their brains, and lets the students know that they have the power to control their own brains.