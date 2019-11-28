Trauma in our schools: Teaching teachers to care for themselves

It can be difficult for teachers to keep a positive attitude as they try to build trust and help a child grow but do not see any immediate results, she said.

“What’s so difficult to understand, for anyone, is that the brain is so powerful and wired in such a way that if a child has been hurt in the past, or let down in the past by adults, they see every adult that way,” Lequia said.

Through its work this year, Unified intends to help teachers realize that they are contributing to the healing of that child’s brain, and someday that student might learn to trust adults again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Basically, Lequia wants teachers to know they are making a difference, even if it’s not immediately apparent.

Being emotionally prepared

Last month, teams from each of Unified’s schools were trained in compassion resilience for two days. Those teams were tasked with the challenge of taking what they learned back to their school and sharing it. The district is planning for staff to begin working through DPI’s compassion resilience toolkit in December.

This work is aimed at ensuring the adults working in Unified schools are emotionally prepared to interact with their students and making sure they don’t get tired out or see their compassion worn down.