Trane named WTCS Futuremaker Partner for strong work with Gateway Technical College

MADISON — Gateway Technical College and the Wisconsin Technical College System have named longtime college business partner Trane Corporation as a recipient of the WTCS Futuremaker Partner award.
The award recognizes the unique and dynamic partnerships forged between Wisconsin’s technical colleges and their employer partners.
“Trane’s forward-thinking approach to talent development is a model for others to follow,” said Becky Levzow, WTCS board president. “The company’s dynamic, visionary and long-standing collaboration with Gateway, other Wisconsin technical colleges and many more K-12 and postsecondary partners makes this recognition very well-deserved.”
Trane is a world leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems as well as related services and solutions. It has invested time, financial resources and industry knowledge to advance and support Gateway’s strong HVAC programming.
“On behalf of Trane USA, we are honored and grateful to be partnered with Gateway Technical College,” said Jeff De Vor, Infrastructure Solutions for Trane. “Gateway Technical College is on the ‘cutting edge’ of developing the skilled talent we as a corporation need to be successful, and, as our industry changes and the needed skills become more complex, Gateway advances their programming to keep pace with our industry.”
Trane has also been a consistent generous philanthropic supporter of the college’s Foundation to help students reach their academic and career goals.
“Trane Corporation and the professionals who serve our college community exemplify the values and commitment held within the Futuremakers Partnership Award,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO. “Gateway Technical College has benefited from the leadership and technical experience of Trane in our building automation systems and student training programs.”
Hands-on training
Student technicians are trained on Trane-supported, industry-leading equipment in the college's nationally known Building Automated Systems Lab, located on Gateway's Kenosha campus, which numerous colleges across the country have modeled their own facilities after to ensure students can successfully enter high-tech HVAC careers.
Trane annually holds Trane Day at Gateway, a time when Trane employees engage with students to discuss the day-to-day work of an HVAC professional. It also supports the college’s commitment to sustainability in many ways, including the new C3 Green Energy System to reduce energy surges at the SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant.
“Trane exemplifies the statewide commitment to supporting a Wisconsin Technical College’s through student and program training support,” said Albrecht.
The Futuremakers Award further reflects WTCS’s work to create unique, dynamic and enduring connections with employers of all sizes in every sector and geographic region.
Trane is part of the Ingersoll Rand family of brands.