Trane named WTCS Futuremaker Partner for strong work with Gateway Technical College

MADISON — Gateway Technical College and the Wisconsin Technical College System have named longtime college business partner Trane Corporation as a recipient of the WTCS Futuremaker Partner award.

The award recognizes the unique and dynamic partnerships forged between Wisconsin’s technical colleges and their employer partners.

“Trane’s forward-thinking approach to talent development is a model for others to follow,” said Becky Levzow, WTCS board president. “The company’s dynamic, visionary and long-standing collaboration with Gateway, other Wisconsin technical colleges and many more K-12 and postsecondary partners makes this recognition very well-deserved.”

Trane is a world leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems as well as related services and solutions. It has invested time, financial resources and industry knowledge to advance and support Gateway’s strong HVAC programming.