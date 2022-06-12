Torres named UGES District superintendent

UNION GROVE — Amber Torres has been named the new superintendent of the Union Grove Elementary School District beginning in July. She replaces Brenda Stevenson who is retiring at the end of June after 37 years with the district.

Torres comes from the Wilmot Union High School District where she served for five years as principal. She also served as a principal and assistant principal in the Racine Unified School District. Torres earned a bachelor’s degree from Carthage College, a master's degree from Cardinal Stritch and her superintendent licensure at Edgewood College.

Stevenson joined UGES in 1985 as the physical education/health teacher. After 17 years in the classroom, she was hired as the principal and in 2009 she became the district superintendent.

