Top jazz musician teaches Horlick students

RACINE — Horlick High School Jazz Ensemble students had a chance last week to play with and learn from a man their teacher called “one of the top musicians and jazz educators in the world.”

Carl Allen, a jazz drummer who grew up in Milwaukee and has played on more than 250 albums, hit the students with some hard truths about what it takes to be a professional musician.

“If you’re a musician, your path and your journey cannot be like your friends who are not musicians,” Allen said. “They might have three, four, five hours a day to be on Instagram. You don’t.”

He advised those students that they need to put down their phones and practice for several hours each day. Allen said that during college he practiced for eight hours each day, which he added might be overdoing it, but he said the time he put in back then sustains him now that he’s working as a full-time musician and does not have as much time for practice. Now, he tries to get in around 2 hours of practice per day.

Allen added that working as a professional musician takes sacrifice. He’s often away from his family playing gigs around the world, recording, producing and hosting clinics.