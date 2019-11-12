Top jazz musician teaches Horlick students

RACINE — Horlick High School Jazz Ensemble students had a chance last week to play with and learn from a man their teacher called “one of the top musicians and jazz educators in the world.”
Carl Allen, a jazz drummer who grew up in Milwaukee and has played on more than 250 albums, hit the students with some hard truths about what it takes to be a professional musician.
“If you’re a musician, your path and your journey cannot be like your friends who are not musicians,” Allen said. “They might have three, four, five hours a day to be on Instagram. You don’t.”
He advised those students that they need to put down their phones and practice for several hours each day. Allen said that during college he practiced for eight hours each day, which he added might be overdoing it, but he said the time he put in back then sustains him now that he’s working as a full-time musician and does not have as much time for practice. Now, he tries to get in around 2 hours of practice per day.
Allen added that working as a professional musician takes sacrifice. He’s often away from his family playing gigs around the world, recording, producing and hosting clinics.
Mastering the fundamentals, Allen said, is key. When Allen was on the road with famed jazz trumpeter and band leader Dizzy Gillespie, Allen said they would play until 1 or 2 a.m. and then he would hear Gillespie practicing the basics for two hours the next morning. This was after Gillespie had been playing for 60 years, Allen said.
“Everything complicated is a compilation of simple things,” Allen said.
During his visit to Horlick, Allen led the jazz ensemble and played with them, advising them when playing the jazz classic “Birdland“ together that they needed to memorize more of the music so they could make more eye contact.
You have free articles remaining.
“The thing I’m always thinking about is what’s coming, as opposed to where I’m at,” he said. “One of the challenges of playing this music is finding that balance between being in the moment and then knowing what’s coming.”
No stranger to Racine
Last week was the third time Allen has visited Horlick.
“I believe that it’s important to give back,” Allen said. “I would not be where I am in my life and my career without people spending time pouring into me.”
Instrumental music director Joshua Sherman said the school was blessed to have Allen visit and spend time with the students.
“It’s just an invaluable experience, really,” Sherman said. “He’s one of the top musicians and jazz educators in the world.”
Cheyenne Jones, a freshman at Horlick, said she learned from Allen that being loud is not always the best way to make the music sound intense.
“You’ve got to hit the right dynamics and notes and hit everything correctly for it to sound intense,” she said.
“If you’re a musician, your path and your journey cannot be like your friends who are not musicians. They might have three, four, five hours a day to be on Instagram. You don’t.” Carl Allen, jazz drummer
and educator
“If you’re a musician, your path and your journey cannot be like your friends who are not musicians. They might have three, four, five hours a day to be on Instagram. You don’t.”
Carl Allen, jazz drummer and educator