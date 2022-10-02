 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tiny Tot Tuesday available at River Bend

  • 0
Tiny Tot photo

A child in the Tiny Tot Tuesdays program checks out some wild mushrooms at River Bend Nature Center.

CALEDONIA — "Path Finder" is the topic of the final Tiny Tot Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

The 90-minute program for ages 2 to 4 is designed for young children, accompanied by a parent or grandparent. The majority of time will be spent outside engaged in hands-on exploration throughout the seasons. Children should wear appropriate seasonal attire.

Registration is required and space is limited. The cost is $15. To register, send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org or call 262-639-1515

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homegrown and healthy: Racine high school students growing vegetables with hydroponic farming

Homegrown and healthy: Racine high school students growing vegetables with hydroponic farming

The staffers didn’t know much about the topic, but they jumped at the chance to grow vegetables inside Horlick High School. In March, Kelly Goggins and Ana Moreno were asked if they were interested in having hydroponic growers at the school.

“Absolutely,” replied Goggins, Horlick business and culinary arts academy principal. Goggins figured it was a “great opportunity” to provide a hands-on activity for students, who could also learn about nutrition, food science and culinary arts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News