Tim Michels says he isn't part of fringe that wants to end public schools

RACINE — While Tim Michels remains steadfast in his support for expanding school choice, which would bolster private education and likely weaken public school funding in Wisconsin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate says he is not part of the extreme that wants to end public schools.
Governmental support of private schools, particularly in Wisconsin, has been growing over the past decade, including through providing more tax dollars for parochial schools rather than only public schools.
Public education advocates say support for school choice among Michels and other Republicans has damaged Wisconsin’s public schools. Public school districts are largely funded by the state based on how many students are enrolled, so having more students enrolled in private schools means less funding for public schools.
“It’s a really complex thing,” said Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union that represents the Racine Unified School District’s educators. “It (school choice) is about divesting in public schools and moving that money into the private sector. It is a Ponzi scheme.”
School choice programs allow eligible students to attend K-12 private schools paid for by tax dollars. Only families making less than a certain amount of money — typically either families that earn 200% or 300% of the federal poverty level, depending on where they live — are allowed to take part.
Evers vetoed a Republican proposal during the last legislative session to expand school choice in Wisconsin, citing an estimate that doing so would cost at least half-a-billion dollars.
“School choice for all families,” Kelly said, “will increase competition and foster greater parental involvement, which will help all schools improve — public and private. Tim will empower parents with options to choose the school that best fits their child. He’s investing in students, not structures. He cares about the futures of children, not the bureaucrats.”
