MUSKEGO — Three candidates are running for two spots on the Muskego-Norway School District board in the April 4 election.

Robert Bohmann is an incumbent, while Jason Szemborski and Kyle Stuart are challengers.

The top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions and hold three-year terms on the board paying $5,500 per year.

Bohmann is running for reelection “to continue to help drive the district forward,” he wrote in an email. “I am grateful to have earned the trust of the community for the past nine-plus years and would be honored to earn their vote once again.”

Szemborski is running because he wants to continue serving the community.

Szemborski has “coached flag football and baseball in the community, (led) a small home group through our church and (been) actively involved with the school board and schools over the last two years,” he wrote in an email. “My two boys are both in MNSD elementary schools, so I have a vested interest. I see running for this position as the next step in serving our community by playing a vital role in representing students, parents and taxpayers.”

Stuart, a father of three, is running because he has “a growing concern for the direction of education in today’s hyper-politicized climate,” he wrote in an email. “I am running to represent family-centered values and educational choices that reflect what is truly good for children rather than pushing a particular political or ideological agenda.”

Bohmann is currently the school board clerk and was previously its treasurer.

He described himself as “an experienced conservative leader with a strong financial background.”

“I’ve supported nine years of reduced tax levy, kept schools open during COVID and have a voting record that advocates for students, parents and taxpayers,” Bohmann wrote. “I have confronted our district’s challenges, working to close the gap between students with and without individualized education programs, improving ACT scores, developing a master plan for aging facilities and navigating a pandemic rationally, never allowing panic to drive decision-making. I have the experience and skills necessary to continue our district’s forward momentum.”

Szemborski said he has “experience in managing budgets, resources, communications with different groups and project planning of highly complex projects for large organizations that gives me a strong skill set that is compatible with the broad responsibilities of the board.”

“I try to do what is right by making highly-informed decisions through extensively researching issues or challenges to understand the many sides,” he wrote. “This also includes listening to all parties involved, from administration and staff to parents and students … My goal is to make informed decisions rooted in strong foundations, leading to successful and positive outcomes.”

Stuart described himself as “a skilled listener and collaborator, willing to work with others toward the goal of ensuring our children receive a good education.”

“I will represent the best interests of the families of our community first and make sure the district is serving their needs well,” he wrote.

Bohmann said one important issue facing the school district is the “inflationary pressure we have experienced in the last year and expect in the next year.”

“From salaries and benefits to operating expenses related to buildings and grounds, all have seen upward pressure,” he wrote. “For the last nine-plus years we’ve lowered the tax levy in the MNSD. It has taken a creative approach to funding the needs of the district and it will take a strong understanding of school finances to continue to support the great work our finance team has been doing. This is one area where experience is key.”

Szemborski said the school district’s finances are doing well and that the most important issue to him is closing academic achievement gaps.

“Giving extra attention, finding creative and innovative ideas to address areas of struggle and providing accommodations to overcome the challenges while not losing focus of what the district is already doing well would be the most pressing issue,” Szemborski wrote.

Stuart said a top priority is addressing math and reading scores.

He also said the school board should “be vigilant in protecting parental rights and evaluating our curriculum in order to keep harmful, divisive ideologies from indoctrinating students and robbing them of a good education.”

Close 