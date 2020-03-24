Three Parkside grads make and teach music with RUSD

SOMERS — Max Feiler, Mark Jensen and Joshua Sherman have a lot in common. For starters, they direct instrumental music at three Racine high schools, Case, Park and Horlick, respectively. And going back to their college days, each director is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The trio was scheduled to join Park High School graduate and UW-Parkside Assistant Professor of Jazz Russ Johnson for a UW-Parkside Jazz Week combined concert on March 13. Unfortunately, coronavirus cancellations of events across the nation included the university’s Jazz Week offerings.
“Each year we invite high school jazz groups to be part of Jazz Week,” Johnson said. “This would have been the first time for three Parkside grads as high school jazz directors.”
For Jensen, being back at Park High School is a return to his alma mater. “It’s a little strange to be back,” he said, “but it’s also nice at the same time.”
Jensen chose UW-Parkside because it was close to his home and he had heard good things about the music faculty.
“For some reason as a child, I had this thought that I wanted to be a teacher, but I didn’t know what subject I wanted to teach,” he said. “As I involved myself more in the music community in Racine and Kenosha throughout high school and college, I decided that music was a good fit. When it comes to jazz, I have Russ at Parkside to thank for that. The experiences I had there with jazz really opened my mind as a player and a composer. I share as much of that as I can with my students.”
Feiler was born and raised in Racine. He chose UW-Parkside because of its small class sizes and the diversity of the campus. A class taught by Nancy Whitaker helped him realize his calling. “The professors there were the most wonderful people and inspired me to try harder,” he said. “After being in that (Whitaker’s) class, I realized that music education would be an important part of my life.”
For Sherman, while he felt called to music through performing as a child, he said he didn’t feel a confirmed calling until his first job after college. “I love opening up the students’ minds to this genre of music,” Sherman said in reference to jazz. “Most students have never really dug into it, and when they do, they really seem to enjoy it.”
But jazz isn’t his only passion. Sherman, like Feiler and Jensen, direct bands and orchestras. “I absolutely enjoy teaching all styles,” Sherman said. “I have never really thought about liking one better than the other. Because I love teaching and performing all genres of music, I find it completely natural to motivate students by showing enthusiasm for the content.
Staying connected
Johnson, Feiler, Jensen and Sherman all agree on the value of relationships in the music and music education communities. Johnson credits his relationships with musicians around the world to attracting amazing talent for the annual Jazz Week and other UW-Parkside music events. “I’m able to call in a few favors,” he said.
Jensen calls the network of support within and outside our communities extremely important. “Since I’ve graduated from Parkside, I have made connections with educators from several districts that I can go to for ideas or support,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with wonderful musicians and directors …. It’s important to show students that the music community expands endlessly.”
Sherman says who you know, and with whom you make connections, will help determine your success. He regularly brings professionals into rehearsals to work with students. His A-list of music pros includes Johnson, drummer Carl Allen, Milwaukee-based trumpeter Eric Jacobson, Dr. James Ripley, Alvaro Garcia, Mark Eichner and many others.
Feiler finds particular joy in directing young people and getting them interested in jazz. “In my opinion, jazz is a gateway to different cultures, different harmonies, and a different perspective on music,” he said. “Being able to work with young people who are interested in jazz allows me to both expand their knowledge as well as my own on the history and impacts of jazz.”
Their idols
Each of the three directors has his own favorite jazz superstars.
Jensen said he’s been into Charles Mingus recently, and also enjoys Greg Ward. “(Ward) has visited Parkside a few times and every performance was simply amazing,” Jensen said.
For Sherman, it starts with Count Basie. “Hank Mobley, Horace Silver, Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, and the list goes on,” he said.
Feiler admires jazz musicians Jeremy Kittel, Woody Herman, Don Ellis and Tracy Silverman, and points to Johnson as a huge inspiration. “I also want to give a shout out to my violin teachers Charlene Melzer, Ann Heide, and Dr. Sascha Mandl,” Feiler said. “Without them I would not be where I am today.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, large events at UW-Parkside have been cancelled through April 10. The university hopes to reschedule Jazz Week in the fall. Check the webpage for The Rita Tallent Picken Center for Arts & Humanities at uwp.edu/therita at a later date for more information.
Tim MacKenzie, UW-Parkside marketing and communications administrative assistant, contributed to this story.
