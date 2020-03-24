Three Parkside grads make and teach music with RUSD

SOMERS — Max Feiler, Mark Jensen and Joshua Sherman have a lot in common. For starters, they direct instrumental music at three Racine high schools, Case, Park and Horlick, respectively. And going back to their college days, each director is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The trio was scheduled to join Park High School graduate and UW-Parkside Assistant Professor of Jazz Russ Johnson for a UW-Parkside Jazz Week combined concert on March 13. Unfortunately, coronavirus cancellations of events across the nation included the university’s Jazz Week offerings.

“Each year we invite high school jazz groups to be part of Jazz Week,” Johnson said. “This would have been the first time for three Parkside grads as high school jazz directors.”

For Jensen, being back at Park High School is a return to his alma mater. “It’s a little strange to be back,” he said, “but it’s also nice at the same time.”

Jensen chose UW-Parkside because it was close to his home and he had heard good things about the music faculty.