UNION GROVE — Three candidates are running for two open seats on the Union Grove High School Board in the April 4 election.

The top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions and hold three-year terms on the board paying $4,200 per year.

Diane Skewes and Randy Henderson are the incumbents, and Dr. Michael Kokat is the challenger.

Skewes is running for reelection because she has “a passion for our youth and believes with the right education and resources our students can achieve their personal, life and career goals,” she wrote in an email. “Though we have accomplished great things for the school district, there is much more to do. In this term, I hope to maintain sound financial planning; improve student learning through manageable classroom sizes, essential teaching resources and supporting a curriculum program that is beneficial to students in preparing for college, careers, and life decisions; provide resources for students with mental health needs; maintain and improve facilities; and represent the community.”

Henderson is running for reelection to continue his “service in representing the voters in the Union Grove Union High School District,” he wrote in an email.

Kokat is running because he believes in the high school. His sons graduated from UGHS, and Kokat has “seen what this awesome school can do for our young adults,” he wrote in an email. “I am running for altruistic reasons. With the population influx in and around the Union Grove area, we need to prepare for expansion and growth. The infrastructure must be expanded so that all kids have the opportunities available to them.”

Skewes, former Dean of Nursing at Gateway Technical College, said she will always put students’ needs first.

“Through my personal and career experiences, I developed abilities that foster positive school outcomes,” she wrote. “I am a professional nurse and held positions in direct patient care, leadership and nursing education. I have proven leadership skills, sound communication techniques and extensive knowledge of education. I will establish a clear vision and high expectations for quality education that supports strong student outcomes.”

Henderson is a teacher in Racine and graduated from UGHS. He has “been a supporter of new and existing educational opportunities for the students of our school district,” Henderson wrote. “I have done this by fostering a strong working relationship with our district administrator and supporting the administrative team. I want to ensure that the students have a safe learning environment, with up-to-date learning spaces and teachers dedicated to providing positive, life-long learning experiences.”

Kokat, a physician and CEO, will “bring fiscal responsibility and business acumen that is needed for the large growth and expansion task that is at hand,” he wrote. “I have successfully built multiple companies and understand how to manage money and grow.”

Skewes said the most important school board issue is hiring a new superintendent and quickly getting that person up to speed. Other important issues are effectively using district resources and addressing students’ mental health.

“Being creative in enhancing student education and experiences while remaining fiscally sound is imperative,” Skewes wrote. “Since the pandemic, our students have struggled to achieve knowledge and understanding at previous levels. We need to have solid teaching, a quality curriculum and support services to help our students attain high outcomes. Research demonstrates that our teens are struggling emotionally. We must provide resources to students and their families to address mental health concerns.”

Henderson also said hiring a new superintendent is the most important issue.

“Our new leader will be tasked with assisting the board in developing a new strategic plan as we work to improve the educational experiences for our students,” Henderson wrote. “I wish to continue to serve on the Board of Education to serve the school district residents and ensure a seamless transition as our new instructional leader continues to guide our student’s educational experiences.”

Kokat believes that the most important school board issues are “fiscal responsibility and foresight.”

“We need these attributes as part of the school board to ensure every young adult has a desk at Union Grove,” Kokat wrote. “We also want kids to be able to transfer in and not lower seat availability. Union Grove changes lives and every kid that wants an educational experience should be entitled to one!”

