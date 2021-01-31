Three artists featured in UWP exhibit

SOMERS — "Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists" is on exhibit Feb. 2 through April 22 in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery (upper). This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.

Krause’s paintings question the parameters of perception. Her work focuses on the nuances in how an image is recognized. Rules are set up before painting as a way to create a border between herself and the work, making each painting surprising and fresh.

LaNia Sproles is exhibiting large cutout mixed media figurative collages. The philosophies of self-perception, queer and feminist theories, and inherent racial dogmas are essential to her work.

Daniel McCullough investigates the atmosphere of place through chance-based approaches to photography. He uses the mysterious space between the camera lens and outside world to make his work.

These events associated with the exhibition can be viewed virtually:

Artist talk by Sproles, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

Artist talk by McCullough, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4

Artist talk by Krause, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7

Panel discussion on post-graduation career building by all three artists, 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.

