THE REAL SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS

STURTEVANT — Scholarship and award recipients at The REAL School in 2020 are:
Valedictorian, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Hilda Greenquist Memorial PTA Council Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship, Racine PTA Council Scholarship, Schoenleber Foundation Scholarship and Thermo Fischer Scientific STEM Scholarship: Nicole Recupero.
Salutatorian, Carthage Endowed Scholar, Carthage Financial Grant, Carthage Visit Grant, Early FAFSA Grant, Founder’s Scholarship, South Port Grant and Tri-County Grant: Tanner Ostrowski.
Dean’s Scholarship and Columbia Scholar Award: Cali Hegeman.
Hillsboro Scholarship: Maggie Kral.
MSOE Academic Scholarship and Destination MSOE Scholarship: Ryan Novy.
Red Cross Scholarship: Shaina Peters.
