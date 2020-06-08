THE REAL SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS
STURTEVANT — Scholarship and award recipients at The REAL School in 2020 are:

Valedictorian, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Hilda Greenquist Memorial PTA Council Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship, Racine PTA Council Scholarship, Schoenleber Foundation Scholarship and Thermo Fischer Scientific STEM Scholarship: Nicole Recupero.

Salutatorian, Carthage Endowed Scholar, Carthage Financial Grant, Carthage Visit Grant, Early FAFSA Grant, Founder’s Scholarship, South Port Grant and Tri-County Grant: Tanner Ostrowski.

Dean’s Scholarship and Columbia Scholar Award: Cali Hegeman.

Hillsboro Scholarship: Maggie Kral.

MSOE Academic Scholarship and Destination MSOE Scholarship: Ryan Novy.

Red Cross Scholarship: Shaina Peters.

