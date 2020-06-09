THE REAL SCHOOL GRADUATES

STURTEVANT — Candidates for graduation at The REAL School in 2020 are:
Jennifer Brooks, Sadarien Byles, Maria Calderon, Gianna Cox-Vinson, Jaisyn Daher, Brecka Eisenbrenner, Dazaia Ford, Tryphena Gray, Wesley Haskins-Silver, Cali Hegeman, Ian Hook, Treyvon Hosea, Conner Kosciesza, Maggie Kral, Spencer Lake, Anna Manka, David Nielsen, Ryan Novy, Tanner Ostrowski, Madisyn Overstreet, India Payne, Shaina Peters, Hannah Pfeffer, Nicole Recupero, Marcellus Stills, Emily Suarez, Alexander Tomov, Luis Vargas, Esmeralda Villagrana, Sarah Widmer, Alleigha Williams and Carter Zawacki.
