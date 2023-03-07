WIND POINT — The Prairie Upper School Players will present the musical, Disney’s "The Little Mermaid," Thursday through Saturday, March 16-18, in John Mitchell Theatre at Prairie, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film, the musical follows mermaid Ariel (played by Amanda Mosquim), the king’s daughter, as she dreams of living on land with Prince Eric (Jon Orth). Ariel bargains with sea witch Ursula (Cece Berkey) to trade away her fins for legs, but in doing so also gives up her beautiful voice. With the help of her best friends Flounder the fish (Shritha Reddy, Scuttle the seagull (Brie Luchun-Ledvina) and Sebastian the crab (Fiona Anton, Ariel tries to restore the order of the sea while finding true love.

This show for all ages will be staged at 6:30 p.m. March 16-17, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 18. Tickets cost $10 or $6 for students and seniors. Go to prairieschool.ticketleap.com to purchase your tickets.

Prairie Performing Arts alumni are invitted to attend Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. performance and stay afterwards for a private reception, including the chance to see the set up close and meet this year’s cast. Friends and family are welcome. If interested, visit bit.ly/3FuaW3J. The deadline to RSVP for alumni tickets is March 14.