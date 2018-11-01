Try 1 month for 99¢
Mini Masters series for children ages 1-3 years old

Matthew Oscarsan, music teacher at The Prairie School, plays the guitar during a special lesson geared towards young children.

WIND POINT — Families interested in exposing their young children to concepts like physical expression, creativity and world culture are invited to the Mini Masters series at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive. The next Mini Masters class, "Color Crazy," with primary school gym teacher Nich Schafer, is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.

Sessions are held on the second Saturday of every month from October through March for prospective students and families. These up-tempo classes with The Prairie School faculty introduce children ages 1 to 3 years-old to a variety of important concepts, while also affording parents and students the chance to participate in some of The Prairie School’s favorite lessons.

All classes typically last between 45 minutes and one hour. All Mini Masters will receive a snack and drink. Each class is $10 per child. While enrollment is open to all children ages 1-3, class activities are best suited for those ages 2 and older.

For more information about the Mini Masters series, go to www.prairieschool.com/minimasters.

