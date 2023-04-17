MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case Performing Arts Department, with support of Racine Unified School District Extended Learning, presents “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennesee Williams at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, in the Case High School auditorium, 7345 Washington Ave.

Narrator Tom Wingfield who is also a character in the play, tells the story from his memories.

Set in St. Louis in 1937, Tom works a tiresome job in a shoe warehouse in order to support his mother, Amanda, and his sister, Laura.

His father, Mr. Wingfield, left the family years ago, and with the exception of one postcard, has not been heard from since. But his presence is pervasive, as his picture still hangs in the family’s living room.

Tickets are $8 or $4 for students and will be available online at bit.ly/3HpoYUb.