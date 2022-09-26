 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Addams Family' music at Raymond School

RAYMOND — Students at Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St., will present “The Addams Family” musical at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets, available at the door, cost $7 for adults, and $5 for senior citizens and children 13 and younger.

