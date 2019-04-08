BURLINGTON — On Thursday, April 11 from 3-6 p.m., students from Dyer Intermediate School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave., will host an Energy Expo and Health Fair.
Students in grades 4-6 partner with local businesses to educate their peers and other participants about how area businesses use energy resources. The purpose is to teach others about innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle through hands-on displays and presentations.
This is the 10th year that Dyer’s Design Squad, an after-school club, has hosted the Energy Expo as an educational way to shed light on the need to efficiently use the earth’s resources. Businesses meet with the students to train them before the event. All students who attend gain information on potential career opportunities and become engaged in science, technology, engineering and math activities. It also enlightens them to the need to follow the “three Rs” — reduce, reuse and recycle.
“The 10th year anniversary will be one our best years yet, with awesome prizes and more companies coming on board to help,” said Dan Powers, Design Squad coordinator at Dyer Intermediate and coordinator for this event. “Each year, the event has grown from eight to nine companies in the beginning to 16 or possibly more this year. We also added a health initiative to learn ways to help our bodies work more efficiently.
“This event is important because it brings attention to the need for us to do a better job with the resources we have been given. Our students are future decision-makers and through these demonstrations they can better understand their options when it comes to best using and conserving energy.”
New this year will be an opportunity for students to meet a police officer and dog from the K-9 unit. A health fair will offer free blood pressure and blood screenings. Attendees can learn about strokes, lung disease and diabetes.
Companies confirmed to participate in the 2019 Energy Expo and Health Fair include: Nestle Foods, Midwest Forman, Waste Management, Pellet America, The Hull Farm, Square One Heating, Burlington Police Department, Green Light E Recycling and John Redmeyer Recycling.
For more information about this event, contact Dan Powers at dpowers@basd.k12.wi.us.
