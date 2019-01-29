RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools of Racine will celebrate the 45th Annual Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 27-Feb. 2. This year’s theme highlights four priorities of Catholic schools: learn, serve, lead and succeed.
Each of the schools within the system including John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Joseph School, St. Lucy Catholic Parish School, St. Rita School and St. Catherine’s Middle and High School will host open houses, prayer services and other special events throughout the week.
As part of the Catholic Schools Week celebration, St. Catherine’s will host a free performance by famed speed painter Rob Surette at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29. “Faces of Jesus” will be held in the John Foster Auditorium at the school, 1200 Park Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Enter door No. 8 on the west side of the school. This free performance is open to the public and is for all ages and will last approximately one hour.
Thank you to the Delsman Family, Design Partners, Carpetland USA, John and Helen Miller and an anonymous donor who so generously are bringing this event to the stage at St. Catherine’s. To learn more about Rob Surette, visit AmazingHeroArt.com.
Catholic Schools Week was established in 1974. It is sponsored jointly by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Educational Association. Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, communities and nation.
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine unites the area’s five Catholic elementary schools, John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Joseph, St. Lucy, St. Rita and St. Catherine’s Middle and High School in a regional model of Catholic education intended to preserve the individual identity, history and uniqueness of each school while maximizing the impact of collective strength. Archbishop Jerome Listecki announced approval of the system formation in May 2017. In July 2017, the State of Wisconsin approved the articles of incorporation for Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, officially marking its launch as a nonprofit corporation in Wisconsin.
For more information about Siena Catholic School Systems, visit SienaCatholicSchools.org.
