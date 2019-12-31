Tech developed at Carthage launched into space

“Very few colleges are working on this kind of cutting-edge technology, and it’s exciting for us to be in on the ground floor,” Crosby said. “This ongoing support from NASA really speaks to the strength of our program here at Carthage as well as the quality of work our students have produced for the last 10 years.”

11-year partnership

Carthage’s partnership with NASA began in 2008, when Carthage was one of 10 colleges and universities selected for NASA’s Systems Engineering and Educational Discovery program. Carthage went on to become one of two colleges in the country to participate in the SEED Program for all six years of the program. While many student teams designed one-off experiments, each of Carthage’s experiments has been adopted by NASA researchers for continued development.

“Dr. Kevin Crosby and his students’ contributions have greatly benefited NASA and our plans to return humans to deep space,” said Rudy Werlink, the NASA research engineer who first developed the idea behind the MPG project. “This has been a collaboration for over nine years, and I am looking forward to additional space-flight demonstrations of the technology in the years to come.”