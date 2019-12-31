Tech developed at Carthage launched into space

KENOSHA — Technology developed at Carthage College in partnership with NASA was launched into space on Dec. 11.
Carthage’s modal propellant gauging (MPG) technology left the earth aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin is a privately owned aerospace manufacturer.
MPG technology is on track to be included in the Artemis program, NASA’s lunar exploration program, and the successor to the Apollo program. The Artemis missions represent the first effort to return humans to the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1975.
In development at Carthage since 2011, MPG uses acoustic vibrations to gauge the amount of fuel left in a spacecraft tank, according to a Carthage College press release.
Carthage College Physics Professor Kevin Crosby and three of his student researchers — Taylor Peterson from Sturtevant, Cassi Bossong from Trevor and Bennett Bartel from New London — were in Texas for the launch.
“We are developing a new and powerful approach to solve a problem that has been around since the Apollo era,” Crosby said in the statement. “It’s a hard problem because liquids in space behave in strange ways that we’re just beginning to understand.”
You have free articles remaining.
NASA recently awarded Crosby with a $500,000 grant to allow Carthage space science students to continue their development of MPG technology to measure and report exact levels of liquids including propellant, drinking water and oxygen aboard space vessels.
“Very few colleges are working on this kind of cutting-edge technology, and it’s exciting for us to be in on the ground floor,” Crosby said. “This ongoing support from NASA really speaks to the strength of our program here at Carthage as well as the quality of work our students have produced for the last 10 years.”
11-year partnership
Carthage’s partnership with NASA began in 2008, when Carthage was one of 10 colleges and universities selected for NASA’s Systems Engineering and Educational Discovery program. Carthage went on to become one of two colleges in the country to participate in the SEED Program for all six years of the program. While many student teams designed one-off experiments, each of Carthage’s experiments has been adopted by NASA researchers for continued development.
“Dr. Kevin Crosby and his students’ contributions have greatly benefited NASA and our plans to return humans to deep space,” said Rudy Werlink, the NASA research engineer who first developed the idea behind the MPG project. “This has been a collaboration for over nine years, and I am looking forward to additional space-flight demonstrations of the technology in the years to come.”
In August 2014, Carthage was named the lead institution for NASA’s Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium. WSGC is part of a national network of 52 university-based Space Grant consortia funded by NASA’s National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program.
“We are proud to be both small and mighty, and I’m thrilled Carthage is in space once again,” Carthage College President John Swallow said in a statement. “Carthage’s long history with NASA is the result of our commitment to something much easier said than done: bringing cutting-edge research questions to undergraduates, and facilitating their design and execution of innovative solutions.”
“Carthage’s long history with NASA is the result of our commitment to something much easier said than done: bringing cutting-edge research questions to undergraduates, and facilitating their design and execution of innovative solutions.” John Swallow, Carthage College president
“Carthage’s long history with NASA is the result of our commitment to something much easier said than done: bringing cutting-edge research questions to undergraduates, and facilitating their design and execution of innovative solutions.”
John Swallow, Carthage College president