TEAM WORK
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — The educational world is ever-changing and expanding, which can be challenging for teachers who spend most of their working days insi…
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Nathan Koch of Franksville, a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., was among 10 students to be a…
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside recently recognized the accomplishments of the 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award winners.
BURLINGTON — The public will have the opportunity to tour Burlington’s new Karcher Middle School when an open house is held from 4 to 6 p.m. T…
Two students from Racine County have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program for showing exceptional academic …
MOUNT PLEASANT — EverGreen Academy principal Mike Meier found himself sleeping on the roof of the school Sept. 24 amongst the rain and wind wi…
RACINE — Racine community members have the opportunity to purchase a piece of Racine history. The Racine Unified School District will be selli…
RACINE — Racine Unified School District staff, students and the surrounding community have plenty to look forward to as a new school year begi…
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., will hold its fall concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.