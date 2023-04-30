RACINE — Three teachers at the Racine Unified School District have filed a lawsuit against the district and RUSD Board over the handling of safety issues.

The teachers allege that RUSD and the board are not providing a fair process for employees to file workplace safety grievances.

A complaint filed with the lawsuit was provided in a news release from Racine Educators United, the union that represents RUSD educators.

According to the complaint, the teachers allege that RUSD and the board broke state law in the selection of an impartial hearing officer to rule on their grievances. The complaint also alleges that the school district and board violated state law by requiring the teachers to cite an employee handbook violation in order to file a grievance.

The civil case was filed Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Three RUSD educators are named as plaintiffs in the case: Theresa Jakala, a Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School teacher; Angela Kennedy, a Mitchell K-8 School teacher; and Nancy Wolf, a Case High School teacher.

The teachers are members of Racine Educators United. They are being represented by two attorneys with the Wisconsin Education Association Council.

Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, wrote in a statement that the school district had not been served the lawsuit yet but provided comments about the impartial hearing officer and school safety process.

Once served with the lawsuit, RUSD has 20 days to respond.

Background

The lawsuit stems from four group grievances related to workplace safety filed between November 2021 and October 2022.

In November 2021, Wolf and other educators filed a group grievance claiming the district failed to provide a safe workplace. According to the complaint, that grievance “alleges students and staff were harmed physically and emotionally as a result of assaults and fights in the hallways” in at least five RUSD schools.

In December 2021, Kennedy and five other Mitchell educators filed a group grievance claiming RUSD’s response to a situation involving a student who allegedly brought a gun and bullet to school was inadequate.

In March 2022, Jakala and 10 coworkers filed a group grievance after a student brought a gun to Jerstad-Agerholm and the gun was fired in a school bathroom. That group grievance alleged that RUSD “failed to provide a safe work environment and to adequately address the incident after its occurrence,” according to the complaint.

In October 2022, two RUSD employees filed a group grievance about RUSD administration’s “inadequate response” to a Case High School student being shot across the street from the building during a school day.

In the Thursday news release, Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz criticized the school district for requiring employee grievances about “gun safety and other serious safety issues” to reference “the employee handbook the district itself wrote.”

“Instead of sitting down and working with staff and students on substantive safety issues, the district has decided to spend money and staff time on creative legal arguments on why they do not have to talk to us,” Cruz wrote. “It’s stalling, and taking away time better spent focused on identifying and using proven methods to make both staff and students safer.”

In the news release, REU said it “has floated a global settlement of a district-wide safety committee for each grievance.”

“District-wide problems require district-wide solutions, and we have health and safety experts on national staff who wrote the committee language and can provide research and technical support.” Cruz wrote. “These problems require all hands on deck, and that includes giving educators, the professionals in the building, and also students, the community and parents, a real voice in solving this problem.”

Tapp wrote in the statement that a district-wide safety committee “already exists.”

According to Tapp, school safety and other issues are discussed during monthly staff meetings at every building and during monthly meetings between teachers union representatives and RUSD administrators.

“While union voice is welcomed, the district believes that our school safety and law enforcement professionals should guide our work and these collaborative efforts should include all stakeholders,” Tapp wrote. “The district will not be bullied into allowing an interest group to dictate how and with whom we collaborate on important issues.”

Teachers seek injunctions

According to the complaint, when asked on grievance forms to identify which sections of the RUSD employee handbook were violated, teachers cited a section on safety, “all other relevant sections of the handbook” and two state laws.

According to the complaint, the RUSD grievance procedure consists of five steps: informal resolution, written grievance, appeal to Human Resources, appeal to an impartial hearing officer and appeal to the School Board.

The four pending group grievances mentioned in the lawsuit are at the fourth step of the process involving an impartial hearing officer, according to the complaint. The impartial hearing officer, who must bring a neutral perspective to the matter, makes a decision about a grievance. That decision can be appealed to the School Board.

Racine Educators United objected last fall when the RUSD Board chose attorney Doug Witte as the impartial hearing officer to make a ruling on the four group grievances.

Witte works at Boardman and Clark, a Madison-based law firm. He could not be reached for comment.

According to the complaint, Witte has represented RUSD and the School Board on more than a dozen matters before the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission and in court, and those matters often were against the teachers union.

Because of that conflict, the teachers argue, Witte is not an impartial hearing officer.

“The board’s selection of an IHO who it has retained as its own counsel for grievance appeals and who it continues to retain to represent it in termination hearings blurs the distinction between the IHO and board steps of the grievance process, creates an impermissibly high probability of bias, and, at a minimum, creates the appearance of bias,” the complaint states.

The teachers are requesting that the court issue an injunction prohibiting Witte from acting as an impartial hearing officer in their pending grievances and that the court order RUSD and the board to appoint an impartial hearing officer “who meets the requisite standards of impartiality.”

In response to REU’s objections last fall, Witte declined to recuse himself from being an impartial hearing officer in November 2022 and January 2023, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, RUSD and the School Board said it was important to respect the decision to select Witte because his impartiality had already been determined.

In April 2021, the RUSD Board denied the teachers union’s request to replace Witte with a new impartial hearing officer to deal with safety grievances related to COVID-19.

In 2021, “both the board and Witte determined that Witte was impartial,” according to the complaint.

Tapp wrote in the statement that Witte “is vetted and impartial.”

Those grievances in 2021 were ultimately resolved before Witte had to make a decision.

In recent months, RUSD also raised issues with the four pending group grievances, according to the complaint.

The school district maintained that the grievances were not subject to the grievance process because they did not cite an employee handbook violation. RUSD also argued that parts of the remedy requested in the group grievances could not be granted by an impartial hearing officer.

According to the complaint, in March 2023, Witte said the teachers who filed the grievances are required to prove how a specific section of the RUSD employee handbook was violated and how that is a workplace safety violation.

The teachers are requesting that the court order the school district and board to process their grievances “regardless of whether they state a violation of the employee handbook.”

The teachers are also requesting that the court issue an injunction prohibiting RUSD and the RUSD Board from requiring a grievance to cite an employee handbook violation.

“Despite having a plain statutory duty to process plaintiffs’ workplace safety grievances, defendants have implemented an impermissibly narrow definition of ‘workplace safety’ by requiring that employees cite a violation of the employee handbook, the content of which is exclusively determined by the board, in order to grieve,” the complaint states. “Defendants’ limiting of the workplace safety issues that may be grieved is designed to shield as many of the workplace safety issues as possible from scrutiny.”

The teachers are also requesting that the court award them the litigation costs involved in this lawsuit and “further relief as the court deems just and equitable.”