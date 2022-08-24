Teacher vacancies a concern as school year nears

RACINE — When shortages exist for classroom positions that have direct contact with students, pupils and employees feel the strain.

When there are too many open positions, “school communities do not have the capacity to deliver the quality instruction and services to which every child has the right,” Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing the Racine Unified School District’s educators, wrote in an email.

Racine Unified had 73 teacher vacancies as of Aug. 18, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement. There are 1,560 total teaching positions at RUSD, meaning 4.7% of those slots are open.

The 73 vacancies “are higher than we’ve seen over the past few years,” Tapp wrote in an email.

With the 2022-23 school year starting next week, RUSD and other area school districts still need to fill numerous teaching positions, a challenge impacting schools across the country.

The Burlington Area School District, where classes start next week, has six open positions, according to the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network, the site where school districts post vacancies. That is 2.4% of the district’s 251 total certified staff positions.

Julie Thomas, BASD director of strategic communications, said the school district’s number of vacancies is similar to prior years.

Still, other area districts are fully staffed. Tony Spence, superintendent of the Waterford Graded School District, which serves elementary and middle school students, said the district does not have any openings for its 116 positions. Luke Francois, superintendent of Waterford Union High School, said the school has no vacancies for its roughly 65 teaching positions.

If a classroom teacher vacancy exists, school districts fill them with temporary substitutes until the spot is filled.

Not all vacancies are classroom teachers, but a classroom teacher vacancy creates “a significant challenge,” Tapp wrote, noting that RUSD is “working to fill vacancies as quickly as we can.”

A challenge is that many school districts are not fully staffed and are looking to fill teaching positions from a limited number of qualified applicants.

“We’re all recruiting from the same pool of educators,” Tapp wrote.

Cruz agreed and said teacher vacancies are a statewide and nationwide challenge. Indeed, Milwaukee Public Schools has 230 teacher openings, and the Madison School District has 141 vacancies, WTMJ-TV reported.

Nationally, there is a shortage of about 300,000 teachers and staff, according to the National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers union.

“We have been sounding the alarm for almost a decade and a half that we have a crisis in the number of students who are going into the teaching profession and the number of teachers who are leaving it,” Rebecca Pringle, National Education Association president, told ABC News.

Moreover, 55% of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned, according to a National Education Association survey from February. Issues included lack of appreciation and poor pay, which Cruz also mentioned.

In Wisconsin, the state legislature “needs to acknowledge the crisis in public education they’ve created across the state — with the systematic defunding of public education, expansion of the voucher system, and stripping of employee collective bargaining rights — and move to rectify it,” Cruz wrote. “They need to center what’s best for children in their decision-making not only for the wellness of individual communities, but for the State of Wisconsin as a whole.”