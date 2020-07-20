TCC donating backpacks to students

BURLINGTON — Eight hundred TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to host the annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Verizon Authorized Retailer, 1054 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 300.
TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to local families for the upcoming school year. Backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.
“We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone. “To have been able to donate more than one million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”
Each participating store location will have 180 backpacks available and backpacks are on a first-come, first-served basis. To find more participating stores in Wisconsin, go online to locations.tccrocks.com/search.html.
