TCC Burlington to distribute school backpacks
TCC Burlington to distribute school backpacks

BURLINGTON — Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the United States during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

TCC Burlington, 1054 Milwaukee Ave., invites families to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, pencil box, ruler, folders and glue from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come basis while supplies last.

Herrera receives scholarship
A+

Herrera receives scholarship

RACINE — Madeline Herrera was awarded a college merit scholarship from the Vittoria Colonna Lodge, an organization of women who gather to cele…

