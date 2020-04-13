Tales from the virtual UW-Parkside campus

Richardson also said that she thoroughly appreciates the time the professors have put in to recording each of their lectures to allow students to gain the information at their own pace as they could replay sections that were more challenging than others. In addition, professors have created more office hours to help guarantee the success of each student.

“To me, the most notable difference from the physical classroom to virtual classroom is being unable to walk down the hall and see fellow peers and faculty members greeting you with a smile and conversation; however, this has been supplemented by the many emails or communications the students are receiving to encourage and support distance learning,” Richardson said. “The most surprising aspect of this transition is each professor’s ability to seamlessly transform and deliver academic content in a way comparable to none other.