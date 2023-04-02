RACINE — Shamya Anderson often fought at school. Her emotions got the best of her, resulting in physical altercations.

Anderson is involved in fewer altercations now, partly because of guidance from Own It, a weekly mentoring group.

Anderson, a junior at Horlick High School, said mentors have helped her control her anger.

“When I got around them, they talked me into not doing something, and I be acting way better,” Anderson said. “I don’t do stuff that I used to do.”

She is one of about 120 Racine Unified School District high schoolers who regularly attend Own It meetings. The group aims to improve students’ attitude, attendance and academics by providing motivation and accountability.

“Our motto is stop blaming and stop complaining; own it,” said Rick Polk, Own It founder and owner.

During meetings, students hear from mentors, do writing exercises and discuss topics intended to improve their lives.

The group connects students facing similar challenges.

“Nine times out of 10, somebody in that room relates to what you’re going through,” said Case High School senior Davion Robinson. “It gives you that bond. You see your reflection in somebody else … It helps you grow as a person.”

Many people help students during Own It meetings, including Racine Unified community connectors. Mentors strive to provide a nonjudgmental setting for students to frankly share stories, talk about life goals and obstacles to reaching those goals.

Polk said students’ most common obstacles stem from issues at home.

Students in Own It are “rough around the edges, the tough ones who really don’t believe they have a future,” he said.

Horlick senior Omaureion Shelton said mentors can help teens with low self-esteem.

“They want you to accomplish your goals,” Shelton said. “They talk about the future, how you should continue your journey. It’s actually a good program for students that feel like they not nothing in life.”

Background

Polk started Own It in 2012 in Milwaukee, and he said the business has expanded to work with 17 schools in southeast Wisconsin.

That includes five in Racine.

Polk works at Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 schools on Mondays and visits Case, Horlick and Park high schools on Thursdays.

Own It had a successful trial run last school year at Horlick, so the group expanded.

According to Polk, Own It’s work at RUSD this school year is funded by a $35,000 grant. Polk hopes to secure more funding and work in Racine as long as necessary.

On Thursday, March 9, the group met at Horlick for about 90 minutes, Park for about 30 minutes and Case for about 75 minutes.

“We back!” Joshua Mosley, Case community connector, exclaimed before hugging Polk.

Because of school cancellations due to severe weather, March 9 was the first time in several weeks that the high school groups met. Attendees seemed joyous and relieved to reconnect.

Serious discussions were mixed with moments of levity. At one point, Mosley pronounced “genuine” like the name of musician Ginuwine, and several people laughed.

A few minutes later, Mosley poked fun at how Polk said “participate.”

“Don’t try to get me back,” Polk replied with a smile.

Signs of improvement

During meetings, high schoolers had varying engagement levels.

Some appeared sleepy, some listened intently, some were on their cellphones, some quietly discussed that day’s topics and some whispered and laughed.

Polk asked students at all three high schools how they can be uniquely different and what is missing from their toolbox of life.

Polk said he needs a chisel to help get rid of his problems and become a better version of himself.

Mentors also challenged students to disconnect from people who aren’t helping them reach their goals.

Park freshman Jemarreon Deleon said he can relate to many stories from mentors, and he has learned that “you gotta pick your friends wisely.”

Shelton, who wants to play college basketball with his older brother, said the group has helped him understand who to hang out with, how to learn from his mistakes and take ownership over his life.

The same is true for several students.

According to Jamario Farr, Horlick community connector, 23 of the 45 Horlick students consistently attending Own It meetings have improved their grades since joining the group.

Similarly, Mosley said overall grades and attendance have improved among Case students in Own It since meetings started.

Academic and attendance information for Park students in the group is not yet available.

Commit or leave

For some students, Own It is one of the only reasons they show up to school.

For others, it serves an excuse not to be in class. Mentors know that and want students to either commit to the group or not attend.

“This is not a safe haven for you to not go to class,” Farr said. “The purpose of you coming here is to get tools to put in your toolbox of life.”

Polk said he has kicked out four RUSD students for not taking the group seriously. He asked them if individual work, perhaps with a school counselor, would be more helpful.

Mosley demands that students respect one another during meetings. One student appeared not to be paying attention, so Mosley told him to step into the hallway.

“I ain’t even did nothing,” the student said.

“Step out,” Mosley firmly replied.

‘It’s a process’

Mentors encourage honesty from students about stress management, self-love and substance use.

When students were asked if they love themselves, only a few raised their hands.

A Case student said violence helps him deal with stress, and Polk appreciated his transparency.

“It’s amazing that he admitted it,” Polk said. “A lot of people don’t want to admit it.”

Polk shares his imperfections to show students that transformation is possible, often mentioning that he acted out in school and abused alcohol.

Anderson, who wants to graduate high school on time and become a nurse or mortician, likes that mentors don’t judge students and instead applaud them for owning up to mistakes.

“They push you to be a better person,” Anderson said.

Mentors also urge students to lead instead of follow.

Galen Horton, Park community connector, has seen some students become leaders by applying lessons from meetings.

“It’s nice to see a translation from the group and what they say and then also see them go out and make that progress,” Horton said.

Progress has occurred, but is not guaranteed.

At all three schools, many students raised their hands when asked if they were failing a class.

Horton challenged Park students, saying it is not certain that Polk will keep working in the building unless high schoolers are “holding up y’all end of the bargain.”

If students are not trying to improve, Horton asked, why is Polk even coming to the school?

Not every high schooler has improved, but mentors plan to continue supporting them.

Polk knows progress doesn’t happen overnight.

“I’m trying to light a fire,” Polk told students. “We want y’all around, and we want y’all to understand it’s a process.”

Building bonds

Polk is outgoing, often punctuating another speaker’s point by exclaiming “Whoo!”

Mosley said Polk’s energy creates a positive, collaborative environment where students are more likely to open up.

“It’s just his vibe, it’s just his character, it’s him that makes the program wonderful,” Mosley said.

Most students affectionately say “Uncle Rick” when talking about Polk.

Polk often texts students, encouraging them to stay focused and stick together.

“He teach us real-life, life lessons,” said Park sophomore Daneria Gillespie. “Uncle Rick just took us in as if we was really his kids. We built a bond with him. That’s my boy for life.”

Polk said the best aspect of the job is students’ joy during and after meetings.

“To see a smile on their face, even if it’s for an hour or 10 minutes, then I can smile going through my pain,” Polk said. “It’s worth everything.”

Some call him “Dad.”

Polk is not their biological father, nor is he physically present in their home lives.

“You can’t be there for every child to assist them,” Polk said. “That’s the toughest part.”

Forming connections

Meetings have created connections between students, who appreciate belonging to a group where they can express emotions.

“It feels good to be a part of something,” said Park freshman Raana Johnson. “Basically everybody in there is family. We all get along. We all can relate to some of the same stuff, and you just talk it out sometimes, have your little moments. You cry and all that, but at the end of the day you gotta be strong about it.”

Students have enjoyed getting to know their classmates on a deeper level.

“Being able to talk about different topics that I wouldn’t even talk about with my friends — it’s something a lot different, and I like that,” said Case junior Kyanna Kramer. “You realize how many problems you still have to work through and how many people are there for you.”

Students were initially unsure how many people in meetings they could trust, but that has improved with time.

“Having to look deep down into your soul and have these conversations with one another is very eye-opening,” said Case junior Samya Gray. “You have to show them your vulnerability.”

Anderson appreciates attending meetings with friends who can hold one another accountable.

“We try to challenge each other,” Anderson said. “We gotta push each other to do better.”

Indeed, all meetings end with students echoing Polk’s words: “Good, better, best. I shall not rest until my good is better and my better is best.”

Anderson and some peers have gone from good to better, and with Own It’s support, they plan to work toward becoming their best selves.

Eight photos and three videos of Own It Shamya Anderson Horlick High School junior Shamya Anderson writes during an Own It meeting Thursday, March 9. Anderson is one of about 120 Racine Unified Scho… Horlick Own It Jamario Farr, right, a community connector, talks to students while Rick Polk, center, looks on during an Own It meeting at Horlick High Schoo… Polk and Farr Rick Polk, Own It founder and owner, left, and Jamario Farr, community connector, talk during an Own It meeting at Horlick High School on Thur… Polk and Mosley Rick Polk, right, and community connector Joshua Mosley embrace after an Own It meeting at Case High School on Thursday, March 9. Mosley said … Rick Polk at Horlick Rick Polk talks to students during an Own It meeting at Horlick High School on Thursday, March 9. Polk, Own It's founder and owner, meets week… Rick Polk at Park Rick Polk talks to students during an Own It meeting at Park High School on Thursday, March 9. Jamario Farr Jamario Farr talks during an Own It meeting Thursday, March 9. Park freshmen Park High School freshmen Jemarreon Deleon, left, and Raana Johnson talk about Own It on March 9. Rick Polk Own It Rick Polk speaks at Park High School on March 9, 2023. Rick Polk Own It 2 Rick Polk speaks at Park High School on March 9, 2023. Rick Polk Own It 3 Rick Polk speaks at Park High School on March 9, 2023.