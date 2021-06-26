Summer StoryWalk open at Bong State Recreation Area

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, announces the summer StoryWalk, a program that combines reading and the outdoors for children and adults.

StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries. Laminated pages from the children's book “I Love Bugs” by Philemon Sturges are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. Participants will hike the trail to search for the next page of the story.

Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included to help people explore nature and learn more about bugs. Participants are encouraged to bring their phones or cameras to take photos of the extra activities that are posted as copies cannot be provided.

The book is aimed primarily for ages 4 to 8 but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center at Bong State Recreation Area and passes the new Nature Explorer classroom. The trail has some grade to it and dogs are not allowed on this trail. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There is no cost to hike but participants will need to have or purchase a state park vehicle admission sticker. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

