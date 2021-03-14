 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer camps offered at new Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus
0 comments

Summer camps offered at new Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society is offering summer camps for youth at the new Racine Campus, 8900 16th St.

Summer camps give youth an up-close and personal experience with shelter work and animals.

WHS has made some safety changes to programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting enrollment for each camp, physical distancing, increased cleaning and handwashing, moving many camp activities outside, and requiring all campers and staff to wear masks when inside. Camps are:

  • Camp Critter, for grades one to three, June 28-July 2. A week of crafts, games and animal friends at WHS. Topics to be covered include animal care, safety and training.
  • Camp Unleashed, for grades four to six, July 12-16. Participants will learn about animals of all kinds, explore animal-related career opportunities and meet some animals.
  • Junior Veterinary Camp, for grades six to nine, Aug. 9-13. Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a veterinarian? Participants will dive into the world of veterinary science and discover what it takes to become an animal doctor.

All camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Extended care is available for Camp Critter and Camp Unleashed. To register, go to wihumane.org/for-kids/camps.

Also new in 2021, the Wisconsin Humane Society Summer Camp Scholarship Program provides young people completing grades one to nine in need of financial assistance a full scholarship to attend summer camp.

Other in-person spring programs are also available for youth at the Racine Campus. For more information, go to wihumane.org/for-kids or contact Paige Fix, youth programs specialist, at 414-264-6257 x6158 or pfix@wihumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany, Italy, France to halt AstraZeneca shots

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

Two Racine schools honored

RACINE — School counselors at Gifford School and Gilmore Fine Arts in Racine County are making big differences in the lives of their students …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News