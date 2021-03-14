Summer camps offered at new Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society is offering summer camps for youth at the new Racine Campus, 8900 16th St.

Summer camps give youth an up-close and personal experience with shelter work and animals.

WHS has made some safety changes to programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting enrollment for each camp, physical distancing, increased cleaning and handwashing, moving many camp activities outside, and requiring all campers and staff to wear masks when inside. Camps are:

Camp Critter, for grades one to three, June 28-July 2. A week of crafts, games and animal friends at WHS. Topics to be covered include animal care, safety and training.

Camp Unleashed, for grades four to six, July 12-16. Participants will learn about animals of all kinds, explore animal-related career opportunities and meet some animals.

Junior Veterinary Camp, for grades six to nine, Aug. 9-13. Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a veterinarian? Participants will dive into the world of veterinary science and discover what it takes to become an animal doctor.