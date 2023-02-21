BURLINGTON — Burlington High School is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to host “Ending the Silence,” a free presentation on suicide prevention for families in the district. It takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Burlington High School library, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Ending the Silence outlines symptoms of mental health conditions and provides ideas on how to help oneself, friends and family members who may need support. The hour-long presentation includes slides and short videos.

This is one of several initiatives taking place at the high school to support student and staff mental health. Burlington High School will also organize a Mental Health Awareness Week March 13-17. The week will include dress-up days and activities for students focused on mental health.

Burlington High School has received donations from the community to help supply bracelets and T-shirts for students and staff for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Students receive instruction on the signs of suicide during an eight-day "Freshman Decision Making" course, along with learning strategies to cope with stress and maintain healthy relationships. Sophomore students at BHS also participate in suicide prevention lessons in their health classes.

Students the "Honors English Language Arts" class worked together to create a bulletin board with positive affirmations, inspirational quotes, mental health awareness and mental health resources such as phone numbers, QR codes and a list of coping strategies.

NAMI Racine County provides education, skills training, and support for youth who have a mental illness or are experiencing mental health challenges. Their programs are recovery-focused and are provided at no cost.

People in crisis or know of someone in crisis can chat at suicidepreventionhotline.org or call/text 988 to connect with someone at the National Suicide Prevention hotline.