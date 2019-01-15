RACINE — Mitchell Middle School faculty is looking to get students involved in changing the climate and culture in the building. So, last Thursday, 28 students at the school came together to learn about bullying prevention through a training provided by the non-profit Peace Learning Circles.
PLC has been teaching Racine and Kenosha students what it calls “peace tools” for 13 years.
“Our mission is to build stronger kids,” said Joe Mangi, PLC president and a former Kenosha Unified superintendent.
When the kids get stronger, Mangi said, they can better share kindness and help make peace in their schools.
Last week, the Mitchell students sat in a circle in the school’s library and learned six peace tools, as well as about peace messengers throughout history, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Malala Yousafzai and Racine activist Corinne Reid-Owens. PLC follows its initial 2-hour school training workshop with three smaller workshops later in the school year.
Seventh-grade student Diamond Johnson already regularly assisted her school counselor, Geraldine Bodi, prior to the PLC training and said she wants to continue doing so in the future.
“I like helping other people,” Johnson said. “I don’t like seeing them down.”
Jaymes Rose, another seventh-grade student, said that after the training he wants to help ease conflicts between classmates, using laughter.
“It feels good to hear people stop arguing because they’re too busy laughing,” he said.
Student help
Bodi said that after the training, the students can serve as junior counselors.
“These 28 student leaders will be a resource to help me settle friendship disputes,” she said.
Mitchell’s Directing Principal Demetri Beekman said he wants the students involved in the PLC training to help build a positive change in the culture and climate in the building.
“I hope it contributes to a peaceful mentality, where students think before they act,” he said.
Beekman would also like to see the students take the things they learn at school and use those tools in their interactions within the community.
Marybeth Zuhlke, one of PLC’s founders, said she knows of a student who used what he learned during a workshop to facilitate a more peaceful environment in his home.
The boy was having a hard time dealing with his parents’ divorce. After a PLC training, he spoke to his mother about how it made him feel when she spoke badly about his father. After that, his teacher reported that he seemed more at peace, and said his parents had been working to be more cordial with one another.
New challenges
Mangi said that PLC is always working on ways to better relay its message and to identify any new challenges students face.
During a recent discussion at an area school, students were asked to think of the best listeners in their lives. Many students answered with the name of a pet, which concerned PLC workers who wondered why the adults in these students’ lives weren’t listening to them. PLC asked the teachers to follow up with these students to find out what was going on in their homes.
“Kids need listeners in their lives,” Mangi said.
PLC also learned through discussions with students that parents often put more pressure on girls than boys to keep peace at home among their siblings. The organization is now working to help the young ladies learn peacekeeping strategies that might ease some of the pressure put on them.
Last year PLC led 52 sessions at six schools, and Mangi said the group is looking to double the number and to do more training in Racine schools this year. PLC also brought a representative from the Gandhi King Foundation in India to Racine in early December, when he visited with students at both Park and Horlick high schools.
PLC formerly charged schools for its services, but as school budgets have gotten tighter the nonprofit now relies on fundraising and donations, Mangi said.
“It feels good to hear people stop arguing because they’re too busy laughing.” Jaymes Rose, Mitchell School seventh grader
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.