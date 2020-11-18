Students talk with employers through virtual expo

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District virtually welcomed more than 1,200 freshman students at the sixth annual SEE Your Future Expo Nov. 10.

The expo allows students to meet and talk with local employers about opportunities available to them after high school, what kind of skills are needed for a particular job, and helps to forge a relevant link between what the students are learning in school and future career opportunities.

While this year’s event looked completely different than year’s past, participating freshmen continued to receive an experience through engaging dialogue with community and business partners from throughout the Racine community online.

This event not only builds a foundation for students, but it has a tremendous impact on our community as we continue to grow our partnerships with the Racine business community.

The event was planned and supported by high school staff and RUSD business and community partners including Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and Gateway Technical College.

