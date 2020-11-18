 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students talk with employers through virtual expo
0 comments

Students talk with employers through virtual expo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Britt Devusic photo

Britt Devusic, an athletic trainer from Advocate Aurora, talks to students at Case High School during the SEE Your Future Expo.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District virtually welcomed more than 1,200 freshman students at the sixth annual SEE Your Future Expo Nov. 10.

The expo allows students to meet and talk with local employers about opportunities available to them after high school, what kind of skills are needed for a particular job, and helps to forge a relevant link between what the students are learning in school and future career opportunities.

While this year’s event looked completely different than year’s past, participating freshmen continued to receive an experience through engaging dialogue with community and business partners from throughout the Racine community online.

This event not only builds a foundation for students, but it has a tremendous impact on our community as we continue to grow our partnerships with the Racine business community.

The event was planned and supported by high school staff and RUSD business and community partners including Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and Gateway Technical College.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

UWP students hear from guest speakers

SOMERS — Despite the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic, students in the Wind Ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Musi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News