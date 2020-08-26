 Skip to main content
Students receive Masonic scholarship
UNION GROVE — Members of Union Grove Lodge No. 288 Free & Accepted Masons with matching funds from the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation presented grants of $500 each to Solomyn Collen and Grace Cayemberg.

Cayemberg, daughter of Eric and Terrie Cayemberg of Franksville, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to pursue a degree in the biology, pre-med program. She is a member of the National Honor Society, served as secretary of the Student Council, was a member of the Spanish Club, was a Bronco ambassador and Link Crew leader, played softball and helped with the school blood drive.

Collen, daughter of Jeff and Rita Collen of Racine, plans to attend Western Colorado University and major in environmental sustainability. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Academic Bowl and Academic Decathlon, and took part in golf, track and cross country.

Solomyn Collen

Collen
Grace Cayemberg

Cayemberg
