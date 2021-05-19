Students raise community's mental health awareness in May

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. During May, the goal is to raise awareness of mental health issues, often referred to as behavioral health issues. Similarly, by focusing on mental health issues during this month, one reduces the stigma associated with mental illness.
In order to raise the Racine community’s awareness of mental health, yard signs with mental health messages are on display at the Racine Unified School District middle and high schools and at several community organizations: YMCA, John XXIII Educational Center, National Alliance for Mental Health-Racine County and the Professional Services Group. The messages are:
- Everyone has mental health every day
- Our young people’s mental health matters
- Anxiety is the most common mental health issue in youth
- Start the conversation about mental health today
To learn more about mental health, go to visit RacineCountyFamilyResources.com. The signs are in English and Spanish.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County in conjunction with the Racine County Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health, students of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, and Academy of Health Services staff at Horlick High School collaborated on the mental health messaging campaign.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation provided funding for the project through the Well Connected Communities Grant. The grant provides resources and financial assistance as we center the voices of youth to support healthy living, sustain community health, and advance policy, systems or environmental change.
Well Connected Community Grant collaborators analyzed data on Racine County that included Racine County’s public health profile, county health rankings and roadmaps, and the Youth Risk Behavior Survey data for Wisconsin and the Racine Unified School District.
Students identified that youth mental health was a concern before the pandemic and has only increased in severity since COVID-19. According to a Harris Poll that was conducted in May 2020, 81% of those teens polled agreed, “it’s time for Americans to talk more openly and honestly about mental health issues in this country.” The Well Connected Communities Grant Coalition concurred and determined that a yard sign campaign was a first step in increasing mental health awareness in the Racine community.
“Our youth identified the importance of mental health and wanted to raise awareness of the importance of talking about how they are feeling and how important it is to support each other and connect to help, if needed,” according to Julie Hueller, Racine County Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health manager. “This project has allowed our youth’s voice to be heard and create an awareness campaign that was meaningful to them.”
One goal of the yard sign campaign is to get residents talking about mental health with their family and friends rather than be embarrassed to discuss the struggles they are experiencing. The coalition will work together with Horlick High School and the Racine Unified School District to launch Hope Squad in the fall. Several coalition students will serve as peer-to-peer members of the Hope Squad. In addition, the Well Connected Communities Coalition will coordinate activities for Mental Health Awareness Week in October.
Including youth voice and leadership to design communities that meet the mental health needs of youth results in a stronger, productive society. Participation in the coalition has had a positive effect on its student members. Rodney B., a health services student at the Academies of Racine Horlick shared, “My time with HOSA was enlightening and helpful. Before I joined, I didn’t realize how many people suffer from mental illness in Wisconsin and seeing the numbers was pretty shocking. Mental Health awareness is a serious problem that we need to confront with love and compassion, not disdain and prejudice. I hope our group gets the attention that it truly deserves.”
During Mental Health Awareness Month, people can reach out to their loved ones, ask them how they are doing and listen to their response with empathy, understanding and without judgment. People should educate themselves and their children about mental health symptoms. A great resource to learn more about mental health is the Racine County Family Resource website, RacineCountyFamilyResources.com.
Pamela Larson is the youth development educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.